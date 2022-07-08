Neighborhood

By Corinne Neary, Head Librarian

Since May, Jefferson Market Library staff have been back inside the former courthouse, hard at work in preparation for our July 14th reopening date. And while you may be skeptical, as there have been a few delays and pushbacks during the past couple of years, this time, it’s full steam ahead. On July 14th at 10:00 a.m. we’ll have our official ribbon cutting ceremony, and we think you’ll be surprised by what awaits inside!

There are improvements and updates throughout the building, with one of the most exciting being the newly expanded lobby space with previously covered beautiful stained glass windows. And, of course, there is the long-awaited entrance ramp, located in the rear of the building, along with a lovely landscaped area that will be perfect for outdoor activities. The library will now be fully accessible and convenient for all the strollers we can’t wait to welcome back for Toddler Time.

We know how anxious our neighbors are to get the library back, and we are taking the opportunity to celebrate the reopening with a series of in-person events: The Jefferson Market Library Jubilee.

Can’t wait for opening day to get inside? Join us on Tuesday, July 12th, at 6:30 p.m. for The Women’s House of Detention: A Queer History of a Forgotten Prison with author Hugh Ryan. On Wednesday, July 13th, at 1:00 p.m. we’ll host a fun Walking Tour: Poets and Writers of Greenwich Village. On the afternoon of Thursday, July 14th, after our official reopening, we’ll have interactive activities and giveaways for children and teens.

If you really want to get a full behind-the-scenes look at the building, join us on Friday, July 15th, from 5:00 p.m.–7:00 p.m. for our After-Hours Reopening Celebration with Live Music from Ryan El-Solh. And, for the grand finale, we are thrilled to have Ada Calhoun (author of St. Marks is Dead) give a reading and signing of her new book, Also A Poet: Frank O’Hara, My Father, and Me at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 17th, at 3:00 p.m.

One thing we want to make sure you know, as we get ready to reopen our doors for the first time since March 13, 2020: we can’t wait to get back to what we love doing. The librarians and staff at Jefferson Market have spent the last two-plus years deployed at other branches in lower Manhattan, and while we’ve grown and learned, and made new friendships, Greenwich Village is our home! We’re looking forward to opening day and beyond, when we’ll be recommending books, hosting programs, and getting kids excited about reading. So, come by and say hello!

To register for any of our jubilee events, please visit our programming website: https://www.nypl.org/events/calendar?location=39.