Monthly Columns

This month the themes were Italian restaurants, gluten-free spots, speakeasies and new fun places on Greenwich Avenue. There is a lot of activity on Bleecker Street, including additional businesses from the east end of Long Island. Of the four closings we noticed, three are looking for new spaces in the neighborhood. Restaurants continue to vie for West Village real estate, so expect more openings in the near future.

Top Openings

NADAS—48 Greenwich Avenue between Perry and Charles Streets

NADAS, short for Colombian Rainbow EmpaNADAS, has opened in the small space that previously housed Oaxaca Taqueria, Rip’s Malt Shop, and Biryani Kitchen. The owner, Carlos Santos, also owns a restaurant in Portchester with his mother, Olga Santos. Olga immigrated to the US from Colombia in 1999. In Colombia, she had cafe in Bogotá, but in the US she worked many different jobs including housecleaning and waitressing. In 2008 she was able to open Aqui Es Santa Fe, a restaurant and sangria bar serving modern Colombian cuisine. The restaurant is well regarded and scored a positive review in the New York Times in 2016. But 2020 was a difficult year for restaurants, and her son Carlos started bringing their empanadas to hospital workers. Soon he was delivering the empanadas around the city, as well as shipping frozen empanadas across the US. This led to a gig at Smogasburg, but the empanadas were so popular that everyone was always asking where his store was. Finally he was lucky enough to hear about a location at 48 Greenwich Avenue before it officially hit the market. Fittingly, the restaurant started serving its rainbow empanadas during pride month. They are naturally gluten free as the crust is made with corn. Some of the flavors/colors are spinach and cheese/green, beef/red, black bean/orange and guava and cheese/pink. Everything I tried was delicious, and I am looking forward to sampling all the different flavors.

Holey Cream—Ice Cream and Donuts Greenwich Avenue

I have always been upset at the lack of ice cream places in the neighborhood, so I was very excited to hear that Holey Cream had opened. The ice cream is very rich and creamy, and there are forty flavors to choose from. Elaborately decorated donuts are also available, as well as donut ice cream sandwiches, but I’ll probably stick with the ice cream which I thoroughly enjoyed.

Also Open

DND Do Not Disturb (285 West 12th Street between West 4th Street and 8th Avenue), a new “speakeasy” has opened in the old Beatrice Inn space. The focus is on craft cocktails with a small food menu which features a smashburger and crispy tuna treats. The idea behind Eat Offbeat (Chelsea Market, 75 9th Avenue, main concourse) is to bring authentic dishes made by a team of refugee chefs to a wider audience. According to their website, the idea for Eat Offbeat came from Manal Kahi, who, coming from Lebanon, found the hummus selection in New York to be lacking, and so set out to make her own and then sell it. This expanded to more dishes from more places, and now Eat Offbeat has chefs from over half a dozen countries, including Iran, Iraq, Senegal and Sri Lanka. Eat Offbeat started as a catering company before finding a physical location at Chelsea Market. A new “Old School New York Italian” restaurant called Arthur & Sons has opened at 38 8th Avenue (between West 12th Street and Jane Street). The owner, Joe Isidori, trained at the Culinary Institute of America, and is the creator of Black Tap Burger (and the author of the book Craft Burgers and Crazy Shakes from Black Tap). He comes from a restaurant family, which “has been slinging Chicken Parm & Penne Alla Vodka since 1954.” The menu features standard Italian dishes, such as Linguine with Clam Sauce, Shrimp Fra Diavolo, and a choice of five preparations for veal and chicken (Parmigiana, Milanese, Francese, Piccata and Marsala). West Villagers, have another new Italian option, Mr. Capri at 33 West 8th Street (between 5th and 6th Avenues). The location has hosted quite a few businesses in the last 5 years, the most recent one being Yuco, a Mexican restaurant, and before that Ardyn and The Burger Joint. Alessandro Passante, who also owns Bocca Cucina and Bar in the Gramercy area, opened this restaurant with his brother. They are both from Capri originally, hence the name. Also on 8th Street, and also Italian, Serafina To-Go has finally opened. It is a fast-casual version of the ubiquitous Serafina restaurants, and serves the brand’s thin crust pizzas, pastas, paninis as well as wine and beer. The items can be purchased to go, with some limited seating available. Serafina is planning to open 7 more of their To-Go locations. If you are tired of waiting on long lines at Murray’s Bagels, there are two new bagel options in the neighborhood. Brooklyn-based Bagel Pub has opened at 418 6th Avenue (West 9th Street) where Lenwich used to be. The bagels are supremely puffy and pillowy, and there is a large menu of breakfast items, sandwiches, paninis and more. Modern Bread & Bagel has opened at 139 West 14th Street (between 6th and 7th Avenues). All of its baked goods are kosher and gluten free. According to New York Jewish Week, Orly Gottesman, the owner, developed a line of gluten-free flours when her then boyfriend (now her husband) was diagnosed with Celiac disease in 2007. The flours use ancient grains such as millet and sorghum instead of wheat. She opened her first bagel store on the Upper West Side in 2019 which is extremely popular and often sells out of its bagels.

Closed

Margaux Bleecker Street (387 Bleecker Street near Perry Street) was one of the new generation of stores on Bleecker that had an online presence only, but eventually decided they wanted a bricks and mortar flagship. After 4 years, however, the location has shuttered. According to a sign on the door, “We will be leaving our beloved Bleecker Street as we begin the search for a new home for Margaux that can hold not just our growing collection, but our growing community, too.” New York Biltong (22 Greenwich Avenue near West 10th Street) was a South African store selling biltong (a kind of meat jerky) and other South African groceries including meat pies, but recently the location has shuttered. The same owner ran a similar shop called Jonty Jacob at 114 Christopher (between Bleecker and Bedford Streets) previously. According to one of our contributors who spoke to the owners, both Native Leather and Non-Imperialist Books are planning to leave their locations on Carmine Street on June 30. Both are actively looking for new spaces in the neighborhood.

Coming Soon

A sign at 350 Bleecker Street (at West 10th Street) promises “something dope coming soon”. What is coming is Wyld Blue, a boutique that has its original location in Montauk. Wyld Blue will carry home décor items, childrens’ clothes, women’s fashion and jewelry, with some vintage items. Previously, Slightly Alabama, a men’s clothing store, occupied the space. Custom jewelry spot The Seven will be opening this fall at 330 Bleecker Street. In the meantime, they are hosting a summer pop-up in Sag Harbor. Justine’s (518 Hudson Street at West 10th Street) will be opening in a space that previously housed a Starbucks. The owner is Justine Rosenthal whose family owns Rosenthal Wine Merchant on the Upper East Side. According to their liquor license application, “Justine’s is to be a restaurant for the benefit of the neighborhood and those who visit.”, and “we will begin with a menu that includes light dishes for the afternoon and early evening. We will then offer a choice of appetizers and entrees throughout the evening.” The restaurant plans to use European specialty ingredients, as well as produce and dairy from local farms. A yet-to-be-named Italian restaurant will open at 239 West 4th Street (between West 10th Street and Charles Street). While there are lots of good Italian restaurants in the Village, what makes this interesting is that Brendan Sodikoff is involved. Sodikoff is based in Chicago where he is the head of Hogsalt Hospitality, and has become famous for the burger at Au Cheval which first opened in Chicago and later in New York. Sodikoff also operates steakhouse/supper club 4 Charles Prime Rib. He was briefly associated with the restaurant on the rooftop of RH, but later he and RH parted ways. Sankofa, a new restaurant/café is coming to the old Pain Quotidien space at 205 Bleecker Street (6th Avenue). During the day, pastries and pizza slices will be available upstairs, and in the evening, an Italian menu will be served downstairs. A Japanese omakase restaurant, Shuuka, will open at 357 Bleecker Street (between Charles and West 10th Streets). The owners also operate Patisserie Fouet on East 13th Street. Many mourned the closing of the famous speakeasy Angels Share this spring. However, the owner’s daughter, Erina Yoshida, is planning to open a “speakeasy-style cocktail bar using traditional Japanese bartending techniques,” in the basement of 45 Grove Street (Bleecker Street) where there is currently a laundromat. Village denizen Sarah Jessica Parker has closed the 54th Street location of her shoe/accessory/fragrance store SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker and is opening her new flagship at 385 Bleecker Street (at Perry Street). On her Instagram she referenced Carrie Bradshaw, her Sex in the City character, when posting about her new location: “Round the corner from the stoop of a gal I know well and a neighborhood we are thrilled to call home.” Previously, The Daily Edited sold leather goods in that space.

What a busy month! Thanks to you we found out about many goings-on. But there is certainly more to come, and we can always use your help. Please us know what you’re seeing at: wvnewsinout@gmail.com