Primary Election August 23, 2022

The New York redistricting fiasco of 2022 should be decried for the failure that it is, but a silver lining in the form of several competitive races in lower Manhattan is a welcome outcome.

The following list is unofficial and includes information about known candidates from the two major parties. Due to the recent court decision regarding Congressional and State Senate districts, the candidates for those ballots were not finalized as of the WestView News deadline—information is based on the best sources available. For further details and more up to date information visit Ballotpedia.org.

The primary for U.S. House of Representatives and NY State Senate is August 23, 2022.

DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY CANDIDATES

2022 NY 10th District U.S. House Candidates

Mondaire Jones

jones.house.gov/

Mondaire Jones was born in Nyack, New York. Jones earned a bachelor’s degree from Stanford University in 2009 and a J.D. from Harvard University Law School in 2013.[2] Jones’ career experience includes working with the U.S. Department of Justice Office of Legal Policy, with Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP, and as an attorney with the Westchester County Law Department. Jones is a member of the U.S. House, representing New York’s 17th Congressional District. He is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New York’s 10th Congressional District.

Bill de Blasio

billdeblasio.com

Bill de Blasio was born in Manhattan and grew up in Cambridge, MA. He graduated from NYU and received a master’s degree from Columbia. In 1989, de Blasio joined NYC mayoral candidate David Dinkins’ campaign as a volunteer coordinator. After Dinkins was elected, de Blasio worked in City Hall as an aide. The following year, he managed Hillary Clinton’s successful 2000 senatorial campaign. In 2001, de Blasio was elected to the NY City Council, where he represented District 39. He was elected public advocate in 2009. In 2013, de Blasio was elected as mayor of New York City.

Daniel Goldman

dangoldmanforny.com/

Goldman served as lead counsel for the impeachment investigation of President Donald J. Trump for abusing his office for his personal interest regarding Ukraine. In that role, Goldman led depositions and questioned witnesses in public hearings, and testified before the House Judiciary Committee. Prior to that, Goldman served 10 years as an Assistant United States Attorney in the Southern District of New York working with Preet Bharara.

Elizabeth Holtzman

The youngest woman ever elected to Congress when she won a House seat in 1972 at age 31 Holtzman went on to serve as Brooklyn district attorney and New York City comptroller. Holtzman, who last served in Congress in 1981, said she is running because she has “the strong, proven record to take on the right wing, the forces of bigotry and racism, the forces of misogyny.”

Brad Hoylman

State Senator Brad Hoylman, chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, represents New York’s 27th State Senate District. Brad is a longtime grassroots activist, serving previously as a Democratic District Leader and three-term chair of Manhattan Community Board 2. He is the past president of the Gay and Lesbian Independent Democrats and a former board member of Tenants & Neighbors and Citizen Action.

Elizabeth Kim

elizabethkimforcongress.com

Raised in rural Georgia, Kim graduated Duke University in 2017. The daughter of Korean immigrants, Kim vows to fight to bridge the gap between where we are now and where we want to be, ought to be, and can be.

Patrick Dooley

Patrick Dooley was born in Port Jefferson, New York. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1985 to 1989. His career experience includes working as a director of business relations. Dooley has been affiliated with the IBEW AFL-CIO.

Jo Anne Simon

joannesimon.com/

Simon was born in Yonkers. A first-generation college student, she earned a BA from Iona College. She later earned a Master of Arts degree from Gallaudet University, and a Juris Doctor from the Fordham University School of Law. She is a member of the New York State Assembly from the 52nd district since 2015.

Maud Maron

maudmaron.com/

Maud Maron was born in New York, New York. Maron graduated from Barnard College in 1993 and earned a J.D. from Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law, Yeshiva University in 1998. Her career experience includes working as an Attorney with the Legal Aid Society. Maron co-founded FAIR and PLACE NYC

Yuh-Line Niou

nioufornewyork.com/

Yuh-Line Niou is a progressive leader for low-income, immigrant, and working families. She immigrated to the U.S as an infant, when her parents came from Taiwan with all of their possessions in just six suitcases. A proud CUNY Baruch graduate, she was elected to represent New York’s 65th Assembly District, becoming the first AAPI woman in the NYS Assembly and the first Asian-American to represent Chinatown in the State Legislature.

Carlina Rivera

carlinarivera.nyc/

Carlina Rivera was born and raised in NY-10 on the Lower East Side of Manhattan. Growing up in Section 8 housing with a single mother who emigrated from Puerto Rico to Brooklyn, she has an intimate understanding of the issues everyday New Yorkers face. Rivera has been a New York City Council Member since 2018.

Brian Robinson

votebriannyc.com/

Brian Robinson was born in Monmouth County, New Jersey. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Tulane University in 2005. Brian is a longtime resident of Tribeca, a small-business owner, and a fast-approaching public school parent who cares deeply about our city.

Yan Xiong

yanxiongforcongress2022.com/

Xiong Yan is a Chinese-American human rights activist, military officer, and Psrotestant chaplain. He was a dissident involved in the1989 Tiananmen Square protests. Yan studied at Peking University Law School. He came to the US as a political refugee in 1992, and later became a chaplain in U.S. Army, serving in Iraq.

David Yassky

davidyassky.com/

Yassky was the former Dean of Pace University School of Law. He was a member of the New York City Council from 2002 until 2009. In 2006, Yassky ran for U.S. Congress in Brooklyn. In 2010 Yassky was appointed chairman of the New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission.

NO INFORMATION AVAILABLE

John Herron

Jimmy Jiang Li

Ian Medina

ianmedinaforamerica.com/

2022 NY State Senate Candidates

REPUBLICAN PRIMARY CANDIDATES

Benine Hamdan

beninehamdan.com/

Hamdan was born in Brooklyn, New York. She earned a bachelor’s degree from St. John’s University in 2016 and a master’s degree from St. John’s University in 2020. Her career experience includes working as a risk analyst.

Michael Ragusa

No information available.

More than a dozen candidates are running in New York’s 10th Congressional District Democratic primary on August 23, 2022. Candidates receiving significant media attention are U.S. Rep. Mondaire Jones, who was elected in 2020 to represent the 17th District and is running in the 10th after redistricting; former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio; prosecutor Daniel Goldman; former U.S. Rep. Elizabeth Holtzman; state Assemblymember Yuh-Line Niou; New York City Council Member Carlina Rivera; and state Assemblymember Jo Anne Simon.

The New York Times wrote that the redrawn 10th District includes “some of New York’s most politically engaged and diverse neighborhoods: Greenwich Village, Wall Street, Chinatown, Park Slope, Sunset Park and even parts of Borough Park, an ultra-Orthodox Jewish stronghold.” The Times called the primary “a contest not so much of ideas—almost every major candidate has condemned threats to abortion rights and bemoaned the lack of strict limits on guns—as of brute force, blunt ambition and identity politics.”

Axios called the district “a potential venue for Democrats to expose various internal rifts as candidates fight for a simple plurality of the vote, where the winner can advance with far less than 50%.”

—Ballotpedia