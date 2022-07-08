Monthly Columns

By Isa Covo

We just left Spring, and behind it, an eventful half year, with the promise that it will be a long, and surely an eventful and suspenseful summer.

Some of the things that are happening are COVID-19 which we’ve been living with for over two years, and the 2020 election which was forcefully disputed, even negated by the former POTUS who was not re-elected, and whose displeasure created a campaign to nullify a lawful election and change the results. His efforts led to a tentative “coup,” the first in American history. During all this Russia started a war with Ukraine, for no other reason than Mr. Putin’s caprice.

In June, we were finally able to watch four hearings, and additional ones are pending, as more evidence is continuing to come to light. The sessions were carefully scripted and presented with videos and live interviews. They lacked, if I remember those after so many years, the spontaneity of the Watergate hearings but they were clear and concise.

In the fourth hearing, which took place the week of June 20th, there was testimony about the egregious tactics used by Trump to pressure elected officials to reverse the results of the election, including intimidation and allowing his followers to insult and terrorize officials and their families. Luckily, the elected officials refused to do it. Those tactics also destroyed the lives of a poll taker and her mother, two honest and lawful women who were falsely accused by the president of conspiracy.

Donald J. Trump never cared for the job of leading the country, he just loved the pomp and circumstance that went along with it.

Toroto (Cold yogurt-cucumber soup)

16 ounces whole milk Greek style yogurt

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon white wine vinegar

2 garlic cloves

2 small cucumbers

2 tablespoons mint leaves, or parsley, chopped

Salt

8 ice cubes

In the container of a blender, or a small food processor, place the garlic cloves, the oil and the vinegar and blend thoroughly.

Put the yogurt in a serving bowl and add the contents of the blender; mix well. Peel and seed the cucumbers, then cut into half-inch dice and add to the yogurt. Chop the mint leaves and add them to the bowl. Season with salt and add the ice cubes. Mix well and let stand for five minutes in order for the ice to melt a little and dilute the yogurt so it becomes the consistency of a thick soup.

Serve in soup bowls.

Yield: 5 to 6 servings

Note: If Greek style yogurt is not available, wrap 6 cups of whole milk yogurt in a cheesecloth, place in a sieve, and drain overnight.