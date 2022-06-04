Culture and Cuisine

By Gabriela Beavers & Teddy Capsis

Welcome back to this month’s date spotlight, a hidden gem located on the ground floor of a beautiful West Village townhome. Owned by Kim Nguyen and Bill Block, the Leroy House is a charming neighborhood spot with new American flair. Offering fresh seasonal ingredients, Chef David Werner serves up a wide variety of specialties that are sure to satisfy the pickiest of guests.

Nestled into a quiet spot on Hudson Street, the Leroy House entices guests with its timeless ambience and inviting atmosphere. Complete with European tiles, hand-painted French wallpaper, antique-style light fixtures, and a long marble bar leading to its main dining room and cozy garden, the romantic spot feels like an uncovered secret. Named after the beautiful Leroy Street a few blocks away, the Leroy House is the perfect place to enjoy a quick bite, date night, or large social gathering.

Admittedly, it is quite difficult to narrow down our recommendations because everything we have sampled deserves recognition. Nonetheless, we will do our best to highlight our personal favorites, but leave room to try more than we suggest!

To kick off the meal, one cannot go wrong with a bottle from their exceptional wine list paired with the crab & artichoke gratin, deviled eggs, and warm potato chips. The gratin’s spicy kick and savory artichoke pairs excellently with the rich, mustardy deviled eggs. If visiting with a larger party, add in the fried calamari with harissa aioli to share amongst the group. These dishes provide variety as appetizer staples, but if you’re adventurous like us, the steak tartare and salmon crudo are also a decadent addition. Hopefully at this point, you’re hooked and ready for the main act. Our favorites include the bucatini pomodoro, mafaldine bolognese, crispy duck confit, and oven roasted chicken. The Leroy House’s pomodoro is like nothing we have ever tried before. Its thick richness is a combination between a classic red sauce and a cacio e pepe, so be sure to suck up the sauce with the bread provided. Perfectly al dente, the mafaldine bolognese noodles compliment the meaty ragu sauce beautifully and the crispy duck confit blows us away with its sweet strawberry chutney. Now, we do not often order chicken when dining out, but this roast chicken’s medley of flavor is impeccable and some of the best we have ever had. The heaping portions, consistent flavor, and attentive service make this spot exceptional whether you dine inside or within their oasis-like outdoor seating. If you still have room for dessert, don’t skip the blueberry rhubarb crisp with a dollop of creamy, vanilla ice cream.

If by now your guest is not impressed and you’re feeling persistent, we suggest stumbling upon the prohibition-style speakeasy, Employees Only. Two blocks down the road, this cocktail bar serves up flawlessly executed cocktails with a diversity of flavors. If you are unsure what to order, the Amelia, one of their most glamorous drinks, is a best-seller and Gabriela’s personal favorite. Its dark red hue stems from pureed blackberries, fresh lemon, and elderflower and tastes refreshing without being too sweet.

The Leroy House

Tel: 646-590-0640

430 Hudson Street, New York, NY 10014

www.theleroyhouse.com

Hours: Brunch Sat. & Sun. 11am – 3pm

Happy Hour 7 days a week 4pm-6pm

Dinner 7 days a week 5pm-close