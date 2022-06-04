Articles

Local Organizations Working on Behalf of the LGBTQ Community WestView News is pleased to highlight the work of a diversity of organizations and community groups working on behalf of the LGBTQ and broader community. Our list includes everything from human rights organizations to film festivals to youth and college groups. While most of these groups are local, we also included a few organizations from outside the city who contacted us. We hope you find something you love to participate in or support this Pride!

ACT-UP

https://actupny.org/

ACT UP — the AIDS Coalition To Unleash Power — is a diverse, non-partisan group of individuals, united in anger and committed to direct action to end the AIDS crisis.

Affirmation: LGBTQ Mormons, Families & Friends

https://affirmation.org

Affirmation creates worldwide communities of safety, love, and hope for LGBTQIA+ current and former Latter-day Saints and for their family and friends.

Aid for AIDS

https://aidforaids.org/

Founded in 1996, AID FOR AIDS (AFA) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to empowering both communities at risk of HIV and the general population.

AIDS Healthcare Foundation

https://ahf.org/

AHF Healthcare Services provides clients with access to the additional specialists, medications, and services they need.

Ali Forney Center

http://www.aliforneycenter.org

Our mission is to protect LGBTQ youths from the harms of homelessness and empower them with the tools needed to live independently.

All Out Arts, Inc.

http://www.freshfruitfestival.com/

A non-profit producing the Fresh Fruit Festival: annual Spring/Summer main-stage theatre festival, plus year round activities in poetry, seminars, graphic arts, dance, film and a developmental program for new and emerging LGBTQ works.

American Veterans For Equal Rights New York (AVERNY)

http://www.averny.tripod.com

The NY chapter of AVER, the LGBT veteran’s service organization, is advocating for the rights and benefits of LGBT veterans and service members.

amfAR

https://www.amfar.org/

amfAR’s mission is to end the global HIV/AIDS epidemic through innovative research.

Bailey House

https://www.baileyhouse.org/

Bailey House’s mission is to help transform the lives of people with or at risk of HIV/AIDS and other chronic illnesses through housing, health services, and community support.

Big Apple Performing Arts, Inc.

http://www.nycgmc.org/nycgmc-tonewall

Big Apple Performing Arts (BAPA) is the umbrella non-profit organization for New York City Gay Men’s Chorus (NYCGMC), Youth Pride Chorus (YPC), and Tonewall, NYCGMC’s a cappella group.

Big Apple Softball League

http://bigapplesoftball.com/

Softball league for LGBTQIA+

Black AIDS Institute

https://blackaids.org/

Black AIDS Institute (BAI) is dedicated to ending the HIV/AIDS epidemic in the Black community.

Broadway Cares

https://broadwaycares.org/

To mobilize the unique abilities within the entertainment industry to mitigate the suffering of individuals affected by HIV/AIDS.

Brooklyn Community Pride Center

http://www.lgbtbrooklyn.org

The Brooklyn Community Pride Center provides services and support to the borough’s LGBT+ community through original programming and partnerships with exemplary organizations.

Callen Lorde

https://callen-lorde.org/

Callen-Lorde is the global leader in LGBTQ health care. Since the days of Stonewall, we have been transforming lives in LGBTQ communities through excellent comprehensive care, provided free of judgment and regardless of ability to pay.

Caribbean Equality Project

http://caribbeanequalityproject.org

Caribbean Equality Project is a Queens, NY-based 501(c)(3) non-profit community organization, committed to uplifting marginalized Caribbean LGBTQ+ voices.

College of Staten Island-LGBTQ Resource Center

https://www.csi.cuny.edu/about-csi/ diversity-csi/lgbtq-resource-center

The Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Questioning Resource Center is dedicated to improving the educational environment for LGBTQ students, faculty, staff, administrators, and alumnae by providing a safe space for LGBTQ community members and allies at the College of Staten Island.

Congregation Beit Semchat Torah (CBST)

https://cbst.org/

Congregation Beit Simchat Torah (CBST) is a vibrant spiritual community and a progressive voice within Judaism.

DBGM, Inc.

http://dbgm.org

Primarily, DBGM advocates for greater mental health awareness impacting Black gay/same-gender-loving men to prevent their suicide.

Equality New York

https://www.equalityny.org/

Equality New York (EQNY) is a statewide advocacy organization working to advance equality and justice for LGBTQI New Yorkers and their families.

FireFLAG EMS

https://www.facebook.com/fireflag.ems

Affinity group of LGBT firefighters, EMTs, and paramedics of the FDNY.

Front Runners New York

http://www.frny.org

Front Runners New York (FRNY) is NYC’s LGBT running club. FRNY’s mission is to provide encouragement and support to LGBT adults and their supporters who are interested in running and related activities.

Gay & Lesbian Review

https://glreview.org/

The Gay & Lesbian Review / Worldwide (The G&LR) is a bimonthly magazine of history, culture, and politics targeting an educated readership of LGBT people, and their allies that publishes essays in a wide range of disciplines as well as reviews of books, movies, and plays.

Gay Men’s Health Crisis (GMHC)

https://www.gmhc.org/

As the world’s first HIV/AIDS service organization, GMHC is working to end the AIDS epidemic and uplift the lives of all affected.

Gay Officers Action League

https://www.goalny.org/

The Gay Officers Action League (GOAL), is a first-of-its-kind organization that was formed in 1982 to address the needs, issues, and concerns of gay and lesbian law enforcement personnel and has since expanded to a nonprofit tax-exempt civil rights organization.

Gays Against Dorecher Towers

https://www.facebook.com/Gays-against-Dorchester-Towers-110537227535547

Gays against Dorchester Towers supports LGBTIQ tenants’ rights, protections, holding landlords accountable who use illegal tactics to harass tenants.

God’s Love We Deliver

https://glwd.org

God’s Love We Deliver cooks and home-delivers 2.5 million medically tailored meals to people living with serious illness, such as HIV/AIDS, cancer, and many more.

Empire City Men’s Chorus

http://www.empirecitymenschorus.org

A dues-paying organization of 30+ members who embody diversity in age, sexual orientation, culture, and gender expression.

Harlem Pride

https://harlempride.org

Our mission is to empower Harlem’s SGL/LGBTQ community (which includes, family, friends, and allies) to improve its physical, mental, and economic health and wellness.

Harlem United

https://www.harlemunited.org/

For the last 30 years, Harlem United has worked tirelessly to address the issues and concerns of underserved communities in New York City.

Heritage of Pride / NYC Pride

http://nycpride.org

Heritage of Pride works toward a future without discrimination where all people have equal rights under the law.

Hetrick-Martin Institute

https://www.hmi.org

Hetrick-Martin creates a safer environment for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and questioning (LGBTQ) youth between the ages of 13 and 24 and their families through a comprehensive package of direct services and referrals.

Housing Works

https://www.housingworks.org/

Housing Works is a healing community of people living with and affected by HIV/AIDS. Our mission is to end the dual crises of homelessness and AIDS through relentless advocacy, the provision of lifesaving services, and entrepreneurial businesses that sustain our efforts.

Immigration Equality

https://www.immigrationequality.org

Immigration Equality is the nation’s leading LGBTQ and HIV-positive immigrant rights organization.

JQY (Jewish Queer Youth)

http://www.jqyouth.org

JQY supports and empowers at-risk LGBTQ Jewish youth. We specialize in providing crisis support, social services, and community resources to teens from Orthodox, Chasidic, and Sephardi/Mizrahi homes. Our core programming includes a weekly teen Drop-in Center, our crisis line, check-ins with our specially trained social workers, and more.

Lambda Legal

https://www.lambdalegal.org/

Lambda Legal, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is a national organization committed to achieving full recognition of the civil rights of lesbians, gay men, bisexuals, transgender people and everyone living with HIV through impact litigation, education and public policy work.

Latino Commission on AIDS

https://www.latinoaids.org/

In response to the critical, unmet need for HIV prevention and care for Latinos, a coalition of Latino leaders founded the agency in 1990.

Lesbian Herstory Archives

http://lesbianherstoryarchives.com

For almost 50 years the Archives has been gathering, preserving and sharing material about Lesbian communities, cultures and lives.

Leslie-Lohman Museum of Art

https://www.leslielohman.org

A platform for artistic exploration through multi-faceted queer perspectives. We embrace the power of the arts to inspire, explore, and foster understanding of the rich diversity of LGBTQI+ experiences.

LGBT Bar Association of New York (LeGaL)

https://www.lgbtbarny.org

Through the LeGaL Foundation, the organization provides vital legal services to thousands of members of the LGBT community each year and hosts a network of free weekly walk-in legal clinics, anchored by the flagship at Manhattan’s LGBT Community Center.

LGBT Cancer Project

https://lgbtcancer.org

The National LGBT Cancer Project is the world’s first nonprofit to provide advocacy and psycho-social support for Gay, Lesbian, Transgender and Bisexual people.

Live Out Loud

https://www.liveoutloud.info/

Live Out Loud provides educational opportunities to LGBTQ+ and Ally Students to gain a greater understanding and perspective of the history, leaders and current challenges the LGBTQ+ Community faces.

National Equality Action Team (NEAT)

http://www.theNEAT.org

The National Equality Action Team (NEAT) builds collaborative actions and partnerships so anyone, anywhere, can fight for LGBTQ+ Justice everywhere. We believe in education and advocacy that is grassroots, intersectional, locally driven, and accessible.

National LGBT Chamber of Commerce New York (nglccNY)

http://www.nglccny.org

The National LGBT Chamber of Commerce New York provides its members with transformational networking and educational opportunities that increase the financial, intellectual, and social capital of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender business community.

New Alternatives

https://www.newalternativesnyc.org

New Alternatives is a drop-in center dedicated to the care and well-being of LGBTQ+ homeless youth and young adults.

New York Association for Gender Rights Advocacy (NYAGRA)

https://transgenderrights.org/

The New York Association for Gender Rights Advocacy (NYAGRA) advocates for freedom of gender identity and expression for all and provides transgender sensitivity training to health care and social service providers, government agencies, corporations and community-based organizations.

New York City Anti-Violence Project

https://avp.org

The New York City Anti-Violence Project (AVP) supports LGBTQ and HIV-affected survivors through free counseling, legal services, advocacy and education.

New York Transgender Advocacy Group

http://nytag.org

The New York Transgender Advocacy Group is a Trans-led organization.

New York University LGBTQ+ Center

https://www.nyu.edu/lgbtq

The NYU LGBTQ+ Center creates a welcoming environment for NYU students, faculty, staff, and alumni to develop their understanding of and engage with LGBTQ+ communities through programs, events, learning and development, support, consultation, and resource sharing.

NewFest

http://www.newfest.org

Since 1988, NewFest has given voice and visibility to the full scope of the LGBTQ experience through films and programs that entertain, educate, and empower.

NYC Dyke March

https://www.nycdykemarch.com/

The March is a demonstration of our First Amendment right to protest and takes place without permits or sponsors.

NYPD LGBTQ Outreach Unit

https://www1.nyc.gov/site/nypd/bureaus/ administrative/lgbt-outreach.page

Committed to building the relationship with the LGTBQ community and the NYPD though: senior safety presentations; youth workshops; providing informational materials at fairs and events; and collaboration with other city agencies.

NYU OUTLaw

https://www.law.nyu.edu/ studentorganizations/outlaw

Student organization for Lesbian, Gay, Trans, Gender-Nonconforming, Intersex, Asexual, Questioning and allied students at NYU School of Law.

NYU Queer Union

https://www.facebook.com/qunion.nyu

Queer Union is a student ran organization under the NYU LGBTQ+ Student Center.

Out Professionals

http://outprofessionals.org

Out Professionals is the nation’s leading nonprofit networking and social organization for LGBTQ Professionals.

Pace University’s LGBTQA Center

https://www.pace.edu/lgbtqa-center

The Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer/Questioning & Ally (LGBTQA) Center at Pace University exists to create campus environments that are inclusive and supportive of LGBTQA+ student, staff and faculty through advocacy, education, activism, programming and a commitment to social justice.

Parity

https://parity.nyc/

Parity bridges the LGBTQ+ and faith divide through NYC and national programs and projects including addressing LGBTQ+ youth homelessness, suicide prevention, family strengthening, advocacy and education.

PFLAG NYC

https://www.pflagnyc.org

PFLAG NYC builds Loving Families, Safe Schools, and Inclusive Communities. We help families stay close and keep relationships strong when a child comes out.

Pride Center of Staten Island

http://www.pridecentersi.org/

Provides LGBTQ+ individuals and families direct local access to culturally competent, LGBTQ+ friendly services, programs, events, and activities that promote physical, mental, emotional health and well-being.

Princess Janae Place Inc.

http://www.princessjanaeplace.org

The mission of Princess Janae Place is to help people of trans experience maximize their full potential as they transition from homelessness to independent living.

Q Clinic https://qclinic.org/

Q Clinic provides free primary care tailored to serve the needs of the LGBTQ+ community.

Q-Wave https://www.q-wave.org/

Q-Wave is a grassroots organization of lesbian, bisexual, queer women, trans women, trans men, and gender non-conforming/non-binary/trans folks of Asian and Pacific Islander descent.

Queens Center for Gay Seniors

https://www.qchnyc.org/

Queens Community House provides individuals and families with the tools to enrich their lives and build healthy, inclusive communities.

Queer Detainee Empowerment Project (QDEP)

http://www.qdep.org

Assists LGBTQI+ immigrants who are currently in detention centers, those that have been recently released from detention centers, and those at risk of entering.

Queer Liberation March

https://reclaimpridenyc.org/

The Reclaim Pride Coalition stands by the tag, “No corps, no cops, no bs!”

Queer Urban Orchestra

https://www.queerurbanorchestra.org

The Queer Urban Orchestra (QUO) is a musical organization dedicated to the promotion of fine arts in the New York City metropolitan area.

Rainbow Heights Club

http://rainbowheights.org

Rainbow Heights Club offers socialization, support and peer advocacy for LGBTQ adults living with mental illness.

Renewal Care

https://www.renewalcare.org/

Renewal Care is a social enterprise providing holistic, person-centered homecare services to individuals living with Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias.

RUSA LGBT – Russian-American LGBTIQ+ Association

https://rusalgbtq.org/

RUSA LGBT organizes social events to increase acceptance and inclusion of LGBTIQ+ people within the Russian-speaking public, fights for human and civil rights for LGBTIQ+ people, advocates for justice for asylum seekers and for equality worldwide.

Research Foundation to Cure AIDS

https://rftca.org/

RFTCA is an alliance of leaders from diverse fields who are developing a cure for aids that is accessible and affordable for those in need worldwide.

SAGE

https://sageusa.org

SAGE leads in addressing issues related to lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) aging through providing direct services, care management, and advocacy. Learn more at sageusa.org.

Sylvia Rivera Law Project

https://srlp.org/

The Sylvia Rivera Law Project (SRLP) works to guarantee that all people are free to self-determine their gender identity and expression, regardless of income or race, and without facing harassment, discrimination, or violence.

Sylvia’s Place

http://www.mccny.org/mccnycharities.html

A safe space for LGBTQI+ and low-income New Yorkers, providing services that help individuals and families thrive. Our services include a homeless youth shelter, food pantry with daily lunch service and weekly grocery distribution, as well as a clothing closet, HIV testing and ESAP program.

The Campbell Foundation

https://www.campbellfoundation.net/

Our goal is to one day find a cure.

The Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center (The Center)

https://gaycenter.org/

Founded 1983. Leading multi-service nonprofit operates more than 30 programs, including cultural, recreational, advocacy, youth, recovery, mental health services.

The Gatekeepers Collective, Inc.

http://www.thegatekeeperscollective.com

The Gatekeepers Collective (TGC) is a resiliency enhancement network of same gender loving (SGL), gay, Queer, and bisexual African descended men who facilitate identity reformation, empowerment, health promotion and wellness.

The GLBT Project

http://www.theglbtproject.org

501(c)3 organization with a mission to increase awareness of LGBT intimate partner violence and substance abuse. We provide referral services, resources for education, substance abuse, DV, mental health, etc.

The Richard C. Failla LGBTQ Commission of the New York Courts

http://ww2.nycourts.gov/ip/LGBTQ/index.shtml

The Richard C. Failla LGBTQ Commission of the New York State Courts is dedicated to promoting equal participation and access throughout the court system by all persons regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression.

The Trevor Project

https://www.thetrevorproject.org/

Founded in 1998 by the creators of the Academy Award?-winning short film TREVOR, The Trevor Project is the leading national organization providing crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer & questioning (LGBTQ) young people under 25.

TransNewYork

https://transnewyork.org/

TransNewYork’ mission is to educate, empower, and enhance the lives of Transgender, Gender Non-conforming and Non-binary Individuals globally through advocacy, community visibility, human and social services, advance knowledge, and lifelong learning development of self.

Tyler Clementi

https://tylerclementi.org/

The Tyler Clementi Foundation was founded by the Clementi family to prevent bullying through inclusion and the assertion of dignity and acceptance as a way to honor the memory of Tyler: a son, a brother, and a friend.

Youth Pride Chorus

https://youthpridechorus.org/

Youth Pride Chorus harnesses the power of the performing arts to galvanize lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and straight young people ages 13-22 as agents of change.

Victory Fund

https://victoryfund.org/

LGBTQ Victory Fund works to achieve and sustain equality by increasing the number of openly LGBTQ elected officials at all levels of government while ensuring they reflect the diversity of those they serve.