Culture and Cuisine

By Elizabeth Butson

A few steps away from a hard concrete sidewalk, a lush garden blooms beckoning visitors to come in and enjoy its natural beauty. It is nestled between 9th and 10th Streets in Greenwich Village, and is a great visual treat for all who walk its paths. Some call it a little paradise on earth.

Volunteers welcome everyone and give information about the history of the garden and answer questions about plants and the birds that frequent the garden

Visitors can learn about how 47 years ago it was an unsightly jail for women and how it was transformed by community activists into a garden. The garden is flanked by the historic Jefferson Market library, previously a courthouse that sent women it sentenced to the jail next door.

This picture taken from the rooftop of a building showcases the stately beautiful crab apple trees by 10th St and invites the viewer to imagine what other botanical gems can be discovered inside the garden.

June is one of the best times to visit. The roses are a great attraction. They are resplendent in a great display of color and fragrance and the rose trellis is a favorite romantic spot for pictures. Benches around the plant beds offer a quiet spot for respite.

Walking on the paths this month you will also enjoy displays of azaleas, rhododendrons, alliums, hostas, dahlias and many seasonal plants . If you have a child in tow a visit to the koi pond is a must. Will the turtle surface? Will the frog say hello to the turtle?

The garden is open free to all visitors, Tuesday through Sunday, from 10 am to 8 pm, closed Monday for maintenance, school visits and special programming.

For more information visit www.jeffersonmarketgarden.org