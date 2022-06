Culture and Cuisine

For those who splurge on the highest quality for a special occasion or who are used to the best Super Tuscan wines, Sogno Toscano is now offering their world-renowned Sassicaia, Tenuta San Guido, Bolgheri of three top-rated vintages: 2018, 2016 and 2015. A tasting in St. Benedict’s Garden at St. John’s in the Village celebrated these wines the day they became available at the retail shop at 17 Perry Street. Photo credit: Camilla Santandrea