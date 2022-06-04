Culture and Cuisine

By Hannah Reimann

STRETTO PIANO FESTIVAL. We are thrilled to welcome everyone to The Second International Stretto Piano Festival June 18 – 26, 2022 including live concerts in NYC and over 30 pianists and their collaborators playing remote concerts from around the globe. All the concerts are played on pianos with narrower-than-conventional keys, a unique and unprecedented event. On Tuesday, June 21 Roland Pöntinen, internationally renowned pianist and composer, will play works by Bach, Couperin, List and Chopin and on June 25 Steve Sandberg will play a special cabaret event with solo works by Ravel and ten guest vocalists celebrating PRIDE. Both are benefits for Ukraine. For location of live concerts and more details: strettopianoconcerts.org