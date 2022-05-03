Neighborhood

By Brian J Pape, AIA

The roof of Pier 57 is New York City’s largest public rooftop park, and is now open to the general public daily from 7am – 10pm all year. Brad Hoylman joined Governor Hochul, Mayor Adams, Congressman Nadler and Council Member Bottcher in mid-April at the ribbon-cutting.

Featuring nearly two acres of open lawn space, the park delivers on one of the original commitments made to the public as part of the pier’s redevelopment, according to the Hudson River Park website pier57nyc.com. The rooftop park at Pier 57 joins the growing number of public piers and landscapes located within Hudson River Park, such as the adjacent Little Island, offering inspiring views, lawns, and seating.

Pier 57 will also contain 350,000 square feet of commercial office space for Google, as an example of a public-private partnership, waterfront access and adaptive reuse. Pier 57 is already home to City Winery’s restaurant and music venue, and will also serve as an outdoor screening location for the yearly TriBeCa Festival beginning in 2022.

Opening to the public in Fall 2022, the ground floor of Pier 57 will feature a brand new food hall led by the James Beard Foundation, with flexible community spaces available for booking by local organizations, and a public gathering place with spectacular views of lower Manhattan, the Hudson River, and Little Island. The community spaces provide local groups with free, bookable space to host community gatherings, educational classes, workshops, and cultural programs, adapted for a range of program types and group sizes. For more information, contact Jenna.Nigro@JamestownLP.com.

Under a lease with the Hudson River Park Trust, the development team led by RXR Youngwoo and Baupost has invested approximately $410 million to restore the building and adapt it for new uses while retaining its historic features; it is a registered national landmark.