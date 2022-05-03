Neighborhood

As we were going to press, WestView News learned of one of the most egregious abuses of tenant rights we have ever heard—displaced tenant Deborah Privitello facing off against billionaire landlord Francis Greenburger/Time Equities. Her family’s home is the last rent-stabilized unit in one of Greenburger’s buildings, and it’s been decimated from flooding, a leaking roof, collapsing ceilings, structural damage, a defunct boiler, floors caving in, corroded pipes, toxic mold—the list is endless. Visit westviewnews.org/slumlord to learn more.