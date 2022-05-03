Articles

Virtual Workshops from Integral Yoga on the Ultimate Letting Go

By Chandra/Jo Sgammato

No one likes to think about their own death or the death of a loved one. Yet dying is an inevitable part of life. For more than a half century Integral Yoga has taught us to live, and now the yogis are offering clear inspiring ways to prepare for the end of life.

The Integral Yoga End-of Life Project Virtual Workshops offer spiritual guidance and practical advice online, monthly, from May through October. Hosting the six programs are long-time Integral Yoga instructor Karuna Kreps and former general manager Chandra/Jo Sgammato. Featuring talks by senior teachers, each class is available free or by donation, $0-$36 suggested. Register at www.iyiny.org to receive a Zoom link. A companion website, yogicendoflife.org, is an offering built by Karuna aka Karen of Net Ingenuity.

Spiritual Preparation

Swami Karunananda

Thursday, May 26th, 7:00p.m.–8:30 p.m.

The best preparation for one’s final transition is a life well-lived. Spiritually, we can equip ourselves with a proper understanding of the nature of existence, that all things are passing. Through the principles of yoga, we can face that final journey gently and peacefully, with courage and grace.

Physical Release

Sandra Amrita MacLanahan, MD

Sunday, June 26th, 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

What happens to the physical body as it moves toward and ultimately achieves release? Explore the process of aging, what happens to our bodies in our final days, and the mysterious yet fascinating topic of after-life experiences.

Practical Planning

David Deva Barrett

Tuesday, July 19th , 7:00p.m.-8:30 p.m.

What legal papers are needed and why. Learn about the advantages of working with an attorney, as well as how to access and navigate state and online resources for free and affordable forms.

Memorials & Interment

Swami Sarvaananda

Saturday, August 6th, 2:00 p.m.-3:30 p.m.

How should you dispose of your physical remains? Would you like to have a memorial service that you have planned? More importantly, how can you make sure that your survivors are aware of your wishes and not burdened by having to make decisions you should have made?

Community Service

Swami Chidananda and Karuna Kreps

Saturday, September 17th, 2:00 p.m.-3:30 p.m.

As we age, we need more and more personal assistance. Explore the meaning of service in terms of seeking help for yourself and serving those at the end-of-life, while maintaining your own well-being. Learn about a web-based platform for requesting and providing service to the elderly as a karma yoga service or as part of the gig economy.

Leaving a Legacy

Chandra/Jo Sgammato

Thursday, October 27th, 7:00 p.m.-8:30 p.m.

What will remain to tell of you and your impact on the world after your departure? How do you want your life story to be remembered? What will be your legacy? Practical guidance is provided about sharing life’s lessons, leaving your material resources to people or organizations, and making other plans you might consider.