Neighborhood

City Councilman Erik Bottcher joined ShelterShare founder, Anthony Valencia, for a delivery of donated supplies to New Alternatives, a nonprofit provider helping unhoused New Yorkers with a focus on LGBTQ youth.

ShelterShare provides a user-friendly online platform to connect domestic violence and homeless shelters with generous, caring donors. Their unique platform allows anyone to purchase specific products needed by a shelter. The organization will buy the products on behalf of a donor and deliver them, free of charge.

“Anthony came up with this idea and it’s a fantastic idea because all you have to do is go to the website [Shelter-Share.org] and you can select from a list of items that a local shelter needs.” stated Bottcher.

Since its inception in 2020, ShelterShare has connected donors with shelters in major cities like Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York City and Seattle. The organization is working to make their service available to every shelter in the United States. The team started by focusing on major cities with some of the highest rates of homelessness in the country.

“It’s been an important avenue for giving during the pandemic when homeless and domestic violence rates skyrocketed. We’ve given donors the opportunity to ‘make an impact without making contact’ by purchasing supplies from the safety and comfort of their home.” said Valencia.

Items commonly needed by shelters include hygiene kits, baby products, and nonperishable food. Many items on the site cost as little as $2.00, making donations budget friendly for most people who want to help.

“This an example of New Yorkers coming together during this very difficult time. Everyone in the world knows that when times get tough, New Yorkers pull together like no one else.” Bottcher stated.

Visit Shelter-Share.org to view items needed by a shelter near you.