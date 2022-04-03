Articles

By Bruce Poli

Robert Kraft, the owner of the New England Patriots, has won more Super Bowls than any owner in NFL history.

By 2005 he had accumulated three hefty valuable Super Bowl rings with his name engraved on them.

Eight years later (in 2013)he met Vladimir Putin at an event.

“I’d like to see your ring “ said the Russian president, and Kraft handed him one.

Putin proceeded to admire it and put it right into his pocket.

Kraft extended his palm to get back his priceless personalized Super Bowl ring.

Three KGB thugs surrounded Putin and walked him away… but not before Vladimir turned to Kraft and said in his deep Russian accent “I could KILL a man with this ring!”

Kraft was visibly angry and planned to pursue Putin and get back the ring, but the White House warned him:

“Please don’t start World War III over a piece of jewelry!”

We should have known then what this brutal, inhuman despot thought of human life and what he was capable of doing.

The richest man in the world hasn’t a clue what the value of life is.

And he never will.