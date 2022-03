Neighborhood

Opening: Tuesday, April 5, 6-8 PM

Revelation Gallery

224 Waverly Place

April 5-28, 2022

Hours: Monday-Thursday, 11AM-3 PM

(Closed April 14 and 18)

Claire Rosenfeld is a New York City-based visual artist working in painting and experimental printmaking. Her work is figurative expressionist, utilizing imagery that moves between figuration and abstraction. Ms. Rosenfeld has exhibited her work nationally and internationally in solo and group shows.