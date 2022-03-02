Monthly Columns

This former two-story parking garage and commercial structure, ca. 1924, at 775 Washington Street aka 371 West 12th Street, is undergoing major alterations that eliminate the truck ramps, and give it new layouts for a three-family luxury redevelopment. The property site is 21,170 square feet, and includes 21,170 square feet of unused development rights.

Its illustrious history includes times as a Gulf gas station in the 50’s and 60’s, a Rolls-Royce service garage in the 1980’s, and the Barbuto Restaurant in the 2010’s (which moved over to Horatio Street just as the pandemic closed restaurants)

Previously in 2017, BKSK Architects with Higgins Quasebarth & Partners LLC had gotten LPC approval for a commercial use project. The LPC records show a new penthouse of industrial-type metal windows forming a continuous ‘greenhouse’ look, with the Flemish bond brickwork and windows restored on facades.

But then Winter Properties’ David Winter and David Millstone bought the property for $89M in 2018. While typical new residential work includes some commercial space at the storefronts, this corner property started work in late 2019 for strictly residential use on 4 floors and an enlarged cellar. Work has proceeded for many months under the new owners, but the LPC hasn’t approved the new designs, and the architect’s website does not yet show any designs for the site (as of this writing). There appears to be a new courtyard being carved out of the center of the building, and work continues on the facade Flemish bond brickwork and windows.

One of LLS’ other projects under construction is the Steven A. Cohen mansion at Washington and Perry Streets.

We will look for LPC review records as the project proceeds.

Owner/Developer: 775 Washington Opco LLC c/o Winter Properties’ David Winter and

David Millstone, 9 W. 57 St., 30th fl., NYC

Architect: LSS- Leroy Street Studios

Photo and text by Brian J. Pape, AIA