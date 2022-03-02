Culture and Cuisine

New York Artist SuZen’s Spirit of Spring Festival of the Arts

On the first day of Spring, forty years ago, the quintessential New York City artist, SuZen, produced the historic Coming From Blindness Into Sight event, in the lobby of One World Trade Center. Her performance celebrated the artist’s official change of name to SuZen, and the Vernal Equinox, in the massive, cathedral-ceilinged lobby. On a sea of lush purple carpet, her 6’ x 12’ folding screen displayed a triptych of her Blindseries photographs of the iconic World Trade Center, seen through progressively opening mini-blinds. Performing behind a set of blinds, she emerged from behind the blinds, stripping away her dark layers of clothing, symbolic of her old identity, and revealing her colorful true self, as she danced with audience.

This year, SuZen ushers in the season of renewal on Sunday, March 20, with the Spirit of Spring Festival of the Arts on Pier 46. The event begins at 11 AM with the ringing of bells at the exact moment of the equinox, 11:33 am.

Bell ringing is an international observation of the exact beginning of this season of renewal, which is also observed at the United Nations every year. SuZen’s Spirit of Spring Festival of the Arts, co-hosted by jazz singer, Eve Zanni, invites the public to bring bells and participate in a bell ringing ceremony, led by newly elected City Councilman, Erik Bottcher, who will sing, play guitar, and invite the crowd to sing along. The mystical new age musician, Laraaji, will lead a laughter meditation. Among the many participating artists will be co-host Eve Zanni and the Westbeth Bliss Singers, with pianist Issac Raz, Bobby Harden, Victoria Horne, Peter Bernstein. and a special appearance of Goldee Goldsteen, The BuddhaFly of Broadway, and “altar ego” of the legendary Keni Fine!

“My purpose is to create beauty, celebration, and inspiration.” —SuZen

Poets, dancers, and other artists will add to this collaborative event, which includes egg balancing, a Wish Tree for messages of Peace inspired by Yoko Ono, face-painting and art activities for children.

SuZen’s long career in the arts spans over 50 years and many mediums, including fine-art photography, multi-media installations, performance art, design, fashion, and books. New Yorkers know her work from her 40’ by 25’ painted mural on 42nd Street in Times Square, of her Blindseries photograph of NYC skyline seen through blinds, funded by the NYSCA. The artist sees the blinds as a metaphor for perception.

While SuZen’s work has been exhibited in museums and galleries and collected internationally, she takes particular pleasure in presenting in the public sphere, where she can bring art to the people. Over the years, she has created installations and performances at the JFK Airport, Port Authority Bus Terminal, the World Trade Center, and in places abroad, including the Museum Ludwig in Cologne, Germany. Her events always have a participatory element, inviting viewers to take part.

SuZen’s work, suffused with a Buddhistic aesthetic, has been described as having mythical purity, exploring career-spanning themes like the dualities of Reality and Illusion and Spirit and Light.