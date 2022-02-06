Articles

By Les Jamieson

On November 15, 2021 I visited with Teresa Mazur in her apartment at 155 East 4th Street which is owned by Village View Housing Corporation. She had called me to explain that she was suffering from several symptoms that are typical for exposure to high levels of pulsed-modulated microwave radiation (RF-EMR) that so many people around the country have been reporting. She was having trouble sleeping, fatigue, blurred vision, trouble concentrating, anxiety, and very high blood pressure. I could tell from the distress in her voice that she was in a desperate state of mind.

I arrived around 8:30 pm, since she felt evenings were the worst. I took measurements with a meter that is calibrated by the Building Biology Institute to determine levels of radio frequency intensity. The frequencies being measured are in the 4G to low and mid-band 5G range. The average exposure level considesred safe for sleeping areas is zero to 10.

I immediately saw that the levels were pulsating rapidly, with average readings in the 3,000 to 5,000 range, then going as high as 9,250 in the middle of Teresa’s bedroom area. I know from my own personal experience that RF-EMR readings approaching 100 can disrupt the ability to get nourishing sleep. To show contrast, I also took readings in the building elevator that was as low as .005 and in the lobby that was as low as 8.90. In other words, the RF-EMR in her bedroom is a minimum of 600,000 times higher than in the elevator!

Teresa showed me letters from doctors noting her high blood pressure. She showed me five different pill bottles for blood pressure medications she’s on. She also showed me a letter from her primary care doctor asking the building manager to provide a different apartment for her. I also saw a letter from an engineer stating that several people have made complaints and that he detected a high level of microwave radiation in the building.

Teresa was definitely in a state of exasperation asking the question “How can I exist like this?” She feels she may wind up with a stroke and not survive. It doesn’t help that she only gets a few hours a sleep per night. She has tried sleeping in different locations and has resorted to sleeping on her kitchen floor.

Teresa escaped communism in Poland. She loved her life in New York City until this ordeal began. Being 77 years old and having a foreign accent, she doesn’t have a strong ability to appeal for help. I helped write a letter to her management and supplied a 10-page document with photos and background details explaining what the meter readings mean in terms of the hazardous conditions Teresa has been living in. Oddly, rather than making an effort to assist, management told her to go to the Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD). She then gave a copy to her NY City Council member, Carlina Rivera and NY State Assembly member, Harvey Epstein, in hopes of relief. The goal is to get the building manager to bring in an RF engineer to take readings, determine the source of the microwave radiation, and provide recommendations on how to mitigate it. This would benefit everyone in the building.

I spoke to Teresa by phone on Monday, Dec. 6th to see how she was doing. I was taken aback when she told me that the night before she had to spend from 11 pm to 3 am in the building lobby.

In summary, I know Teresa’s experience is similar to what possibly thousands of people are experiencing throughout the 5 boroughs. The levels of RF-EMR are literally millions of times higher than what is necessary for adequate cell phone reception. Currently we’re literally without protection. A D.C. Appeals Court ruling on Aug. 13th revealed that the FCC, in its six-year process of evaluating whether its safety guidelines should be updated, failed to conduct a thorough evaluation of the scientific evidence expected of a federal agency in violation of federal law, calling its decision to not update its guidelines “arbitrary and capricious”. There is an urgent need for policy makers from the local to the federal level to take appropriate actions to protect the health and well-being of their constituents. For Teresa, and thousands like her it’s a matter of urgency.