Culture and Cuisine

These cold winter days have not been easy. Food has taken a front seat to the meaning of joy and togetherness for many of us. I still eat outdoors most of the time while at restaurants. However, it’s been too cold to sit outside lately. I’m a foodie, and, at times, cooking at home requires new experiential ideas to learn from and improvise upon. I’m always on the prowl for another source of inspiration.

A Bar for Foodies sounded perfect when Caroline told me about Silver Spoon Cafè on West 14th Street near 7th Ave. The owners have written that phrase on their website homepage and it fits. Designed to provide easy, high-quality eating at home upon delivery or pick-up, the cafè also has a long bar facing 14th Street through large windows, outdoor tables and an indoor morning coffee area with pastries made by Silver Spoon, Lavazza espresso drinks, plus desserts, available all day. The interior is sparkling clean, sanitized, and airy with all selections easy to view and admire.

The Miso Salmon is perfectly tasty and tender, the rich Meatloaf made from both pork and beef with a Marinara sauce is excellent for lunch or dinner, and I love the southern spin of Shrimp & Grits, Collard Greens seasoned with smoked turkey, 3 Mac & Cheese (cheddar, gruyere and fontina) elegant Crabcakes, seared Foie Gras and other favorites on the menu. There are also Quinoa Kale Salad, Vegetable Stir Fried Farro (some of the vegan options they prepare), Arancini Di Riso and other side dishes to round things out. The lunch and dinner items vary and change seasonally. This is very far from fast food. The soothing, well-seasoned gourmet dishes are made with the highest quality ingredients, nothing is from the can including their broths that are made from scratch, an unusual combination of offerings with various regional and ethnic influences.

The price reflects this, providing satisfying meals at home without the fuss of shopping for gourmet food items during a pandemic or otherwise. You don’t have to wonder if anything has additives, too much salt or oil—it doesn’t.

Occupying the same address that the popular Dirty Bird To Go did some years back, the chef and owners bow to that kitchen and offer their version of Dirty Bird Fried Chicken. Tender on the inside and crispy on the outside, I enjoyed it as much as everything else and look forward to returning for breakfast, more grits and, one evening, the boneless short ribs, slow braised in wine sauce. Peruse the menu, call, order online or fill out a catering inquiry for your private event at www.silverspoonnyc.com

You can also enter their Review Giveaway for a chance to win $500 if you eat at or order from Silverspoon Cafè and write an online review soon! The winner will be announced in early February.

Silver Spoon Cafè

204 West 14th Street, New York, NY 10011

(646) 370-6588

info@silverspoonnyc.com

Monday – Friday: 8:00 am – 7:00 pm

Saturday: 10:00 am – 3:00 pm

Sunday: Closed

Hannah Reimann is a pro musician, author, and educator who has made films as an actor and director. She has concertized her multi-genre shows as pianist, singer, and composer internationally including an Off-Broadway run of Both Sides Now: The Music of Joni Mitchell. She will be releasing an EP of original songs in 2022. Creator of The International Stretto Piano Festival in 2021, she also studied non-fiction writing at Sarah Lawrence College with arts critic Dale Harris (Connoisseur Magazine, Wall Street Journal, Opera News, etc.) and is delighted to work with WestView News to create Culture & Cuisine with like-minded colleagues.