Neighborhood

The good news is that the annoying and dangerous large neon “W” on top of the W hotel in Hoboken has been dark all week. I have written about this atrocity previously, providing evidence of its damage to both humans and river life, and have been rejoicing that my Hudson River view is not scarred this week by its assault on my retina and brain waves. And I celebrate that the ecosystem of the river has been freed from this invasive red light that damages the natural balance of the river.

The bad news is that this is only temporary. The W sign is being repaired and will be returned to its perch atop the hotel, streaming interference to the biological clocks of both humans and fish who live and move in or along the Hudson River. I urge all to call the Hoboken City Council President Michael Russo, at 212-420-2000, and plead that the council responsibly mitigate or eliminate this hazardous eyesore, as NYC eliminated the large Travelers Insurance neon umbrella in lower Manhattan. You can also write to the council at Hoboken City Hall, 94 Washington Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030.

— Photo and text by J. Taylor Basker.