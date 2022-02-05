Monthly Columns

From the outside, this could be seen as another luxury condo project, since the large square picture windows are a favorite trend in luxury developments around the city. One Jackson Square is in fact the high-end apartment house abutting this development to the south (right) of this development, and they lost the use of some lot-line windows.

This corner site had been occupied by nondescript mixed use buildings of small scale, and zoning called for a commercial use. Black metal window frames and clear glass railings at terraces are the simple palette of materials, now almost fully enclosed. The new 120’ tall structure will provide room for retail at street level, with 30,000 SF of offices above, plus landscaped outdoor spaces. With its small footprint, natural daylight will penetrate deep within each floor.

The subway entrance is at its 14th Street base, and it is only one avenue from the ever popular Meatpacking district to the west.

Developer: 76 8th Av., LLC/ Plus Development LLC

Architect: Gene Kaufman Architects

Photo and text by Brian J Pape, AIA