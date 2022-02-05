Articles

By Brian J Pape, AIA

NYC Housing Connect announced the affordable housing lottery for 17 units at 102 Charlton Street, a 21-story residential building in Hudson Square, but applications closed on Jan. 4, 2022.

Located just two short blocks from the 1 train Houston station, two short blocks from Hudson River Park and Pier 40, and near bike and bus routes, this is the first new affordable housing in the neighborhood in decades.

The structure yields 61 residences, but 17 units are for residents at 40 to 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $23,212 to $139,620.

At 40 percent of the AMI, there are four studios with a monthly rent of $613 for incomes ranging from $23,212 to $38,200; two one-bedrooms with a monthly rent of $659 for incomes ranging from $25,063 to $42,960; and one two-bedroom with a monthly rent of $801 for incomes ranging from $30,652 to $51,560, for a total of seven units.

At 60 percent of the AMI, there are four studios with a monthly rent of $947 for incomes ranging from $34,663 to $57,300 and three one-bedrooms with a monthly rent of $1,017 for incomes ranging from $37,338 to $64,440, for a total of seven units.

At 80 percent of the AMI, there are two studios with a monthly rent of $1,281 for incomes ranging from $46,115 to $76,400.

At 130 percent of the AMI, there is one one-bedroom with a monthly rent of $2,700 for incomes ranging from $92,572 to $139,620.

Competition for the units are fierce, due to the shortage, but residents can sign up for the city’s lotteries at https://housingconnect.nyc.gov/PublicWeb/details/2447 or https://housingconnect.nyc.gov/PublicWeb/about-us, or you can call 311 and ask for a Housing Ambassador near you.

Developer/owner: Lalezarian Properties

Architect: Ismael Leyva Architects

Photo Credit: NYC Housing Connect