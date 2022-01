Articles

According to last week’ s data (see nyc.gov), the 10014 zip code has a Covid positive rate of about 16.4%—the highest in all of NYC. WestView News predicted this possibility twice (December 2021 “VID Statement on Vaccination Requirements” by Susan Gottesman, PhD, MD and October 2021 “Leave the Attitude, Take the Cannoli” by this author). Let’s hope the death rate doesn’t follow the infection rate, but if it does, we were warned. Follow the rules!

–Alec Pruchnicki, MD