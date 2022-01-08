Neighborhood

100 Vandam St. at Greenwich St.

Originally projected for completion in Summer of 2020, this daring redevelopment of a circa 1910 six-story brick powerhouse building on the corner of 527 Greenwich Street and 100 Vandam Street, combined with the adjacent 92 Vandam Street, is now called ‘100 Vandam Street.’ It sits just north of the 20-story Hotel Hugo, ca. 2014 at 525 Greenwich Street.

100 Vandam Street is now a 300-foot-tall, 25-story reinforced concrete structure, rising from the historic brick base, and totals 177,000 square feet. The 70-unit condominium portion will average 2,500 square feet per unit, plus 2,500 square feet for retail on the ground floor.

Architecturally, the rustic brick base facade has been carefully preserved with new windows and doors, heavily contrasting with the contemporary tower above. Each tower floor has continuous balconies with delicately decorative railings, providing solar shading for the floor-to-ceiling glass walls behind and below. Landscaping for loggia gardens, plus shrubbery around the edges of each floor behind the railings, softens the harsh edges somewhat.

For now, the balconies provide broad western views to the Hudson River and beyond, but vistas are closing in quickly in this ‘hot’ Hudson Square neighborhood.

Developer: Jeff Greene

Architect: COOKFOX Architects

Landscaping: Terrain-NYC

110 Charleton St. & Greenwich St.

In July, 2018, the Greenwich West condominium tower officially broke ground in Hudson Square, at 110 Charlton Street. Re-zoning changes for the manufacturing-zoned lots have allowed several other new towers to be constructed near-by, as residential towers mix in with older loft office buildings. The development replaces warehouses purchased in 2016 for $78 million .

The new 30-story tower, an exterior mix of embossed brick accented in custom pewter glazed brick tinged with inspiration from 20th century French industrial design, unusual for the SoHo-adjacent neighborhood.

The 170-condo apartments total 225,802 square feet, with multiple sprawling terraces. Base-line properties were offered starting just under $1 million. An additional 2,800-square-foot retail space on the ground floor and a parking garage located on the first through fourth floors will accommodate 34 vehicles.

A 1920 six-story brick, mixed-use condo remains intact at 547 and 549 Greenwich, at the corner of Charlton Street.

Owner/Developer: China Construction America/Strategic Capital, Forum Absolute Capital Partners, and Cape Advisors

Architect: French architects Loci Anima and Sebastien Segers with Adamson Associates Architects as the architect-of-record.

Photos and text by Brian J. Pape, AIA