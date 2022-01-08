Articles

By Dana Jean Costantino

As the winter is now here, and we still must deal with the various restrictions and implications brought about by Covid, many, if not all of us, are looking for ways to stay healthy both mentally and physically. Essential oils provide a wonderful supplement to your health care regimen and can spur mental and physical wellness.

Two of the best essential oils to use in the winter months are peppermint and lavender. Peppermint oil is suggested for topical use on the skin for problems like headaches, muscle aches, joint pain, and itching. In aromatherapy, peppermint oil is best for treating coughs and colds, reducing pain, improving mental function, and reducing stress. Lavender oil is suggested for treating anxiety, fungal infections, allergies, depression, insomnia, eczema, and nausea. Breathing in a few drops of lavender can help to calm you and is great to use at nighttime if you have trouble getting to sleep.

Essential oils can be found at local health food stores and Whole Foods, as well as at various online shops and purveyors. If you are planning to use essential oils internally, make sure they are food grade. Always be sure to use them sparingly. A few drops of any essential oil go a long way.

If you have any questions about which essential oils might be best for you, and want to dive deeper into a holistic approach, our very own neighborhood of the West Village offers many great resources, from holistic doctors and spas to health food stores with experienced staff.

Most essential oils are very affordable and, on average, run from four dollars to twenty dollars a bottle.

If you are going to add essential oils to any treatments you are already employing, including those that may require prescriptions, be sure to check with your doctor first.

If any readers have questions about essential oils, I will be happy to answer them. I have an Essential Oil/Aromatherapy Certification and would like to help you on your journey towards wellness.

Be well and have a joyful January! (danajeanyoga@gmail.com.)