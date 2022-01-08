Monthly Columns

By Isa Covo

What season is this? I shall tell you in case you have not noticed, it is COVID-19 season. That is almost all we talk about: what variant is more prevalent, which one is more contagious, which is more deadly, are vaccines effective since there are breakthrough infections? And on and on.

Well, this is my opinion: Those of you who are vaccinated take some precautions, of course, such as wearing masks in enclosed spaces and avoiding big crowds and gatherings, but you can still go to a restaurant, still go to a movie, shop in person, even take the subway or bus. Also keep hand sanitizer handy in case somebody has sneezed! Those of you who are not vaccinated, are not only at risk of catching COVID, but risk becoming dangerously ill and dying. You are also more likely to spread it to others in the same unvaccinated state and to some who are vaccinated, but for one reason or another are more vulnerable.

One of the other conversations in the press and on the airwaves is the violent and deadly January 6 insurrection whose goal, believing THE BIG LIE regarding the election results, was to void the election and reinstate the losing candidate. As a reader and listener, having seen the videos of what happened, not to mention the exchanges between the former President and lawmakers where he asked them to declare him the rightful winner by twisting the results, it is clear to me what he hoped to accomplish on that day. The irony of the story is that after numerous recounts and millions spent to that effect, the count found even more votes for Joe Biden. The DOJ has not shown its cards yet. Let us hope it does soon, and that they are winning ones.

Finally, what is happening with the budget? Is it possible that the companies and their CEOs who have billions and trillions at their disposal don’t want to part with them to help the dispossessed and rebuild our degrading country by paying their fair share of taxes?

On Election Day, vote for the most compassionate.

Wish always for what is right and make it happen.

Pasta in a Butter-Herb Sauce

An easy but satisfying pasta dish for a lazy evening, or unexpected guests, if you have the ingredients at hand. The essentials are butter and/or oil, fresh herbs, spices of choice and perhaps some garlic cloves. Any form of pasta can be used, but I prefer bucatini or spaghetti.

INGREDIENTS

8 oz. pasta

4 tablespoons unsalted butter or 2 tablespoons butter and 2 tablespoons olive oil

Sprigs of rosemary, thyme, marjoram, sage leaves, or any other herb or a combination

Cloves of garlic

1/8 teaspoon grated nutmeg (optional)

4 or 5 filaments of saffron (optional)

1 small pinch of ground cloves (optional)

Salt, pepper

DIRECTIONS

In a medium-large saucepan bring to boil four cups of water. Add the pasta and follow the cooking instructions but cook one minute less than directed.

When the pasta is ready, reserve one quarter cup of the water and drain the pasta. Set aside covered while preparing the sauce.

In the pot where the pasta was cooked, return the reserved water and set it over medium low heat. Add the chosen herbs and spices and the garlic, if using.

When the water starts simmering, add the butter and simmer a few minutes more until almost all the water has evaporated.

Remove the herbs setting aside some sprigs for decoration, and also remove the garlic cloves

Beat the sauce to emulsify it and return the pasta to the pot. Stir gently to coat with the sauce and reheat; add salt and pepper to taste.

Yield: 4 servings