Neighborhood

Dear LHGV Family,

This is a good time to pause and reflect.

Since July 2014, we’ve been dedicated to serving the Greenwich Village community. What started as a grand vision soon became a reality. Today, LHGV is a dynamic and vital health care facility, powered by an incredible group of expert health care professionals.

This year, we had planned to celebrate this milestone together, at our annual aniversary party at Chelsea Piers. But we had to postpone our celebration due to the surge of COVID-19 cases. But rest assured, we are planning to reschedule our celebration to another date very soon.

Your resilience during this unprecedented time has been remarkable to watch and inspirational to be a part of. And regardless of what happens in the world, Northwell Health, LHGV and our team will always be here for everyone who needs us. We are united and this is what makes us strong.

LHGV’s growth and evolution continued this summer, with the re-opening of our 4th floor surgery center. You can also expect to see a growing presence of Northwell Health, through the addition of several exciting programs planned for the 2nd, 4th and 5th floors, as well as in our surrounding community.

I am humbled by what we have accomplished since our opening in 2014 and I know that an exciting future lies ahead.

With LHGV’s future in mind, it gives me great pleasure to announce that LHGV is welcoming a new executive director. Dina Wong joins us from another Northwell Health hospital site and is an incredible addition to the LHGV family. I know Dina and can confidently share that LHGV is in good hands with her at the helm. She has a vast amount of healthcare knowledge and experience and will continue to build upon all we’ve accomplished so far. Please join me in welcoming Dina to LHGV.

I’d like to thank every one of our LHGV team members for an incredible 8 years. It has been a privilege and an honor to serve our community with you all. You’ve provided me with a lifetime of fond memories and true friendships. Thank you and thank you for what you do every day! Stay strong and stay united. Until we meet again.

—Alex Hellinger, Executive Director