102 Charleton Available on NYC Housing Connect

NYC Housing Connect announced in December that the affordable housing lottery for 17 units has launched for 102 Charlton Street, a 21-story residential building in Hudson Square, Manhattan, but applications close on Jan. 4, 2022!.

Located just 2 short blocks from the 1 train Houston station, 2 short blocks from Hudson River Park and Pier 40, and near bike and bus routes, this is the first new affordable housing in the neighborhood in decades. Designed by Ismael Leyva Architects and developed by Lalezarian Properties, the structure yields 61 residences.

Available on NYC Housing Connect are 17 units for residents at 40 to 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $23,212 to $139,620.

At 40 percent of the AMI, there are four studios with a monthly rent of $613 for incomes ranging from $23,212 to $38,200; two one-bedrooms with a monthly rent of $659 for incomes ranging from $25,063 to $42,960; and one two-bedroom with a monthly rent of $801 for incomes ranging from $30,652 to $51,560.

At 60 percent of the AMI, there are four studios with a monthly rent of $947 for incomes ranging from $34,663 to $57,300 and three one-bedrooms with a monthly rent of $1,017 for incomes ranging from $37,338 to $64,440.

At 80 percent of the AMI, there are two studios with a monthly rent of $1,281 for incomes ranging from $46,115 to $76,400.

At 130 percent of the AMI, there is one one-bedroom with a monthly rent of $2,700 for incomes ranging from $92,572 to $139,620.

Residents can sign up for the lottery at

https://housingconnect.nyc.gov/PublicWeb/details/2447

Or https://housingconnect.nyc.gov/PublicWeb/about-us

You can also call 311 and ask for a Housing Ambassador near you.