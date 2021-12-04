Neighborhood

Sogno Toscano now carries an amazing wine selection from Bolgheri (the hometown of the founders, Brian Persico and Pietro Brembilla) including award-winning Sassicaia ‘15 and ‘16, and the Guidalberto from the same creator of Sassicaia. The renowned Brunello di Montalcino and the intense Amarone della Valpolicella are amongst the choices. For bubbles lovers and those in a celebratory mood, they also have Cà del Bosco extra brut and rosè. Pictured with the wine is Saverio Pescucci, a professional dancer and part of Sogno Toscano’s charming waitstaff team. Photo credit: Matteo Prodani.