Neighborhood

By Brian J. Pape, AIA

Construction is proceeding rapidly in the Greenwich Village Historic District, for a mixed-use building at 540 Hudson Street, similar to what was brought before the New York City Landmark Preservation Commission (LPC) in July 2017 by Morris Adjmi Architects, for the William Gottlieb Real Estate development.

540 Hudson Street is a trapezoidal site of an old gas station, at the NE corner of Charles Street.

The proposed 74-foot-tall development will build 48,535 square feet, including 28,562 square feet for 26 residences and 6,002 square feet of commercial space, with a cellar but no accessory parking.

The BKSK design retains the previous unique feature of wavy red brick walls, and may have garnered LPC approval because there is reference to typical neighborhood “punched” individual windows in sets of three, mimicking a line of rowhouses.

Developer/Owner:

Gottlieb/ Cayre Investments/

540 Hudson Street LLC

Architect: David Kubik of BKSK Architects

Photo by Brian J. Pape, AIA.