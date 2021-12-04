Neighborhood

By Brian J. Pape, AIA

The lights are back on!

During the pandemic lockdowns, it seemed like no work was done on the partly completed development at the NE corner of Greenwich and Leroy Streets, an apartment block with five townhouses adjacent to it, built on a former parking lot.

The property has had previous setbacks. The city rezoned the block from manufacturing to residential in 2006, but the recession derailed earlier plans, and all the properties were sold at a foreclosure auction in 2012.

Property Markets Group purchased 111 Leroy and 621 Greenwich for $38,176,272 in 2014, and purchased air rights from a townhouse on Morton Street and a commercial building at 627 Greenwich Street. Located just southwest of the Greenwich Village Historic District line, it seemed their initial proposed designs before the Community Board 2 would have to be allowed. But they drew fierce opposition for the over-sized composition; a scaled-down version was brought back and approved for the 10-story, 12-unit apartment block with townhouses in 2015.

The five single-family homes are 115, 117, 119, and 121 Leroy Street, each four stories and 50 feet tall, as well as 621 Greenwich Street at three stories tall.

Now, after months of darkened silence, lights are on and activity has resumed. Hopefully, the street barricades will be cleared soon.

Developer/Owner: Property Markets Group/ PMG Developers

Architect: Workshop/ADP Architects