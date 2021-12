Neighborhood

Facade of Tiffany pop-up store located at Bank and 301 West 4th Street in Greenwich Village. The West Village pop-up is open now through January 8, 2022. The location was picked for its abundance of affluent buyers of Tiffany’s luxury jewelry. The store is comprised of dream-like salons with theatrical lighting, moon and star motifs, white clouds, and regal gold leaf elements. © Joel Gordon 2021 – All rights reserved.