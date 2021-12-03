Neighborhood

Cohen Mansion

Located in the Greenwich Village Historic District at the NE corner of Washington and Perry Streets, this development includes the single-family 20,000 SF mansion at 145 Perry Street, home of hedge-funder Steven A. Cohen, and a six-story, five-unit, 10,000 SF familial condominium apartment building to the north (left in photo) at 711 Washington Street for his adult children. Major exterior enclosures are nearing completion, hence the removal of scaffolding around most facades. The yellow brick is meant to lighten the large masonry expanses.

Developer/Owner: Steven A. Cohen/ Greenwich Heights Corporation

Architect: Leroy Street Studio and Higgins Quasebarth + Partners Architects

Jane St Mansion

The proposed 12,000 SF 85-93 Jane Street mansion for Jon Stryker is under construction. Near Washington Street, Steven Harris Architects got a redesigned three-story, single-family mansion approved by the LPC in October 2016, with a restored and enlarged Roman brick facade that kept some openings, setbacks, and a cornice-line from the original designs. Major foundational and steel structural framing is in process at the central areas, while complete renovation of existing facades are on-going on the right side. Both parts of the façade will feature tan brick and dark framed openings to unify the street wall. Roof gardens and a courtyard provide outdoor cool respites.

Developer/Owner: Jon Stryker

Architect: Steven Harris Architects

Photo by Brian J. Pape, AIA