November & December 2021
Varied events around the West Village including:
Tuesday, November 9th 7pm
Arturo O’Farrill, 8-time Grammy-winning pianist playing a rare solo show
Cornelia Street Cafè Renaissance
with Robin Hirsch, Master of Ceremonies
St. John’s in the Village Church
218 West 11th Street
Friday, November 12 at 7pm
Restaurant Sevilla
Flamenco Night with live music and dancers
Saturday, December 25, Christmas Day at 11am
Handel’s Messiah with the Strathmere Ensemble
45-minute condensed arrangement
St. John’s in the Village Church
218 West 11th Street
More December Events, details coming:
Winter Holiday Party
Christmas Caroling
Santa at McCarthy SquareNutcracker TBC