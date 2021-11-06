Articles

By Dana Jean Costantino

Dance class, why not! If you have never danced before or have in the past and want to get back into the groove, there is absolutely no time like the present to hit the dance floor. Ballet especially, has seen a resurgence in popularity in the recent months. Interest in everything from beginners’ classes for adults to sales of tickets to theatrical performances are on the rise.

It could be since we were cooped up during the pandemic that we are all in some way itching to move our bodies and to watch the great leaps and turns on the stage.

Living in New York City offers us a unique opportunity to access classes and live performances daily. Dance schools have opened their doors once again for in person classes and there are great studios that you can drop into for a single class, like the Joffrey Ballet School, right here in the West Village, or Broadway Dance Center. Best part, no previous experience necessary!

Dance helps us personally and as a community in so many ways too. It can boost mood and increase flexibility as well as be an active part of a physical cardio routine. Dance also unites communities through performance and education.

We are also about to come upon one of the most wonderful times of the year that is Nutcracker season. There is nothing quite like getting dressed up and heading to Lincoln Center to see the New York City Ballet in November and December for the holiday sensation that moves so many of us, of all ages, genders and, races. A true unification through dance and theater!

Whether you are about to put on your first pair of Ballet slippers or whether you are dusting off the ones that have been sitting in your closet for a while, I hope that you find a feeling of happiness as you move across the dance floor and that your body feels just that much better for doing it. I also wish you luck in re-connecting with your dance community or meeting new friends and community members as you attend a class or performance.

It is never too late to start or early for that matter! We could all use the joy of dance in our lives and lucky for us, we are in just the City during just the right time to do it!