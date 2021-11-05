Monthly Columns

Thanks for the Memory…

Good Morning Dad,

45 years ago on this date, you took me to Yankee Stadium to see the Yankees play the Reds in the 1976 World Series. Thank you, it is a fond memory.

—Doric

Homelessness

Dear Editor,

In the article, “When No Place Is Home” in the October issue, Kieran Loughney advises readers to pray for homeless people. I heartily second that directive.

Not yet the brightest bulb in any chandelier, I had to ask myself, “How do I pray?” While knowing well the version that, for example, Jesus taught his disciples, I still don’t entirely get it.

I, too, ask everyone to pray, including us boring Catlicks like myself. Investigating the matter of prayer further, I read about the following.

Søren Kierkegaard, nineteenth century Danish philosopher, once said, and was re-quoted by Archbishop Joseph Kurtz of Louisville, KY: “Life is not so much a problem to be solved as a mystery to be lived.” I think what Kierkegaard said might be applicable to homelessness as well. To change slightly something similar said by Cardinal František Tomášek,

Archbishop of Prague: “The one who acts for the Kingdom (substitute: “Homeless”) does much, he said. “The one who prays for the Kingdom (again: “Homeless” ) does more.

The one who suffers for the Kingdom (“Homeless”) does everything.”

Finally, the NYT Book Review of October 10th started the article Dasani’s Story, by Matthew Desmond, with these two sentences: “Best we can tell, there are 1.38 million homeless schoolchildren in the United States. About one in 12 live in (N.Y.C.)…”

—John F. Early, Charles Street

Scams

The fact that George Capsis, a well-read individual, was hitherto unfamiliar with the types of scams that were attempted on him recently is scary. It shows just how large the opportunity still is for these crooks. But there is a broader issue that is quite sad: The corrosive impact on civil society that comes when we must put armor around ourselves and be suspicious of every outreach from a stranger. New Yorkers, while as generous in spirit as anyone, have long been cloaked in this armor. I assume anyone who comes up to me on the street and starts talking to me is going to ask for money or be a crazy person or both. This is also a lament on race relations and my own racism. Why would a young black man have anything to say to me, an old white man? I assume the worst. Often, though, it’s just someone from out-of-town who needs directions.

I think the armor we all wear is justified but I wish it weren’t needed and I hope we all try to summon our better angels because so much cynicism strands us alone on our islands when we should be part of a community.

— Art Steinmetz

Barrow Street Senior Center

Dear George:

I agree with Gary Friedman 1,000%! (WestView News Letter to the Editor October 2021 about Greenwich House). We seniors do not need or want a “business center” to assist us with employment services. What we want is a convenient place to take exercise classes and meet to socialize.

I’ve written to our new councilmember, Erik Bottcher (contact@erikbottcher.com), to ask for his assistance. Where do we go from here? Who makes the final decision regarding these changes? Let’s bombard them with our complaints!! Power to the Seniors!!

Anything you and/or your readers can do will be much appreciated.

Thank you.

—Linda Franklin