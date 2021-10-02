Articles

@Adrian_Benepe tweeted: Little Italy has almost no public green space. Mostly it has asphalt yards. Why would the City destroy a beloved green space that provides pollution and storm water absorption and cooling in a known urban heat island?

Adrian Benepe is a Senior executive with a career in government & non-profits working on parks, gardens, and open space, including Parks Commissioner and promoting a 10-Minute Walk to a park or green space for all people in the United States. (Adrian is the son of Barry Benepe, contributor to WVN.)

ELIZABETH STREET GARDEN. Top photo by Chris Manis, Bottom photo by Eric Uhlfelder.