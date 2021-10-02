Art & Architecture, Articles

St. John’s Terminal has gone through many iterations over the years. When WVN first started writing about possibilities, several architects had already offered ideas. We offered this rendering, hoping a development would contain a hospital:

COOKFOX first showed a mega-development with air-right-transfers:

Later, when the north tower was separated from the south portions, and the developer designed it as-of-right, this was the result, also by COOKFOX:

And that’s what is now being built for Google, with the latest news of Google’s purchase.