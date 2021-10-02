Covid Has More Rights In Texas Than Women The Texas law that bans abortions after six weeks of pregnancy includes an unusual measure designed to ensure the law is enforced: Residents of the state can sue clinics, doctors, nurses and even people who drive a woman to get the procedure, for at least $10,000. Hillary Blumberg a freelance consultant and design director uses the building as her easel blackboard for political and social issues or quotes.
freedumb / noun/ 1 the belief that your personal freedom outweighs others' personal freedom.