By Isa Covo
I sit here, a bit perplexed by what has been happening recently in the country and abroad, so I made a list. It is probably incomplete, so perhaps you can help.
There was:
- Afghanistan
- The diplomatic situation with our ally France
- The Recount
- The opposition to the For the People Act
- The question of whether the result a Presidential election could be overturned
- The Texas Abortion Law
- How to address Climate Change, in order to avoid catastrophic droughts, fires, floods
- Covid-19
- Vaccination
- Medical insurance
- The battle of the budget
- The economy
- Unemployment
- Income inequality
- Racism
- Guns
- Hate
- Equal rights
Discuss…
Roasted Herbed Cauliflower
Cauliflower is trending, with preparations galore. My favorite way to prepare it is to roast it in the oven. This is a technique that works well for many vegetables.
- 1 medium-large cauliflower
- ¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
- 4 large cloves of garlic, minced
- 4 tablespoons fresh mixed herbs, chopped
- ½ teaspoon fine sea salt
- 1 tablespoon mixed peppercorns, freshly ground.
- 2 lemons with their skin, cut into wedges (optional)
Directions:
- Wash the cauliflower and cut off the florets, discarding the leaves and stem
- Set the oven rack in the middle of the oven, and heat the oven to 425 degrees
- Line a large, rimmed baking pan with parchment paper
- In a large bowl blend the olive oil and the butter. Add the rest of the seasonings and mix well
- Add the florets and toss to coat them with the herb mixture
- Spread the florets on the prepared pan
- Bake 30 to 40 minutes, or until easily pierced with a knife
- Pass the lemon wedges around for people to squeeze on the cauliflower if they like. Yield: 6 servings, or more as side dish.
Photo by Isa Covo.