Monthly Columns

By Isa Covo

I sit here, a bit perplexed by what has been happening recently in the country and abroad, so I made a list. It is probably incomplete, so perhaps you can help.

There was:

Afghanistan

The diplomatic situation with our ally France

The Recount

The opposition to the For the People Act

The question of whether the result a Presidential election could be overturned

The Texas Abortion Law

How to address Climate Change, in order to avoid catastrophic droughts, fires, floods

Covid-19

Vaccination

Medical insurance

The battle of the budget

The economy

Unemployment

Income inequality

Racism

Guns

Hate

Equal rights

Discuss…

Roasted Herbed Cauliflower

Cauliflower is trending, with preparations galore. My favorite way to prepare it is to roast it in the oven. This is a technique that works well for many vegetables.

1 medium-large cauliflower

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

4 large cloves of garlic, minced

4 tablespoons fresh mixed herbs, chopped

½ teaspoon fine sea salt

1 tablespoon mixed peppercorns, freshly ground.

2 lemons with their skin, cut into wedges (optional)

Directions:

Wash the cauliflower and cut off the florets, discarding the leaves and stem

Set the oven rack in the middle of the oven, and heat the oven to 425 degrees

Line a large, rimmed baking pan with parchment paper

In a large bowl blend the olive oil and the butter. Add the rest of the seasonings and mix well

Add the florets and toss to coat them with the herb mixture

Spread the florets on the prepared pan

Bake 30 to 40 minutes, or until easily pierced with a knife

Pass the lemon wedges around for people to squeeze on the cauliflower if they like. Yield: 6 servings, or more as side dish.

Photo by Isa Covo.