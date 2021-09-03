Articles

By Craig McKee

It’s hard to believe it has already been 20 years since the world was stunned by what we were told was a terrorist attack by Muslim extremists.

We remember the images, the feelings, the disorientation we experienced on that clear Tuesday morning as we watched something unfold that we would never have imagined was possible. And nowhere was the horror of that day more deeply felt than in New York City.

Those of us who were around on September, 11, 2001, remember it vividly. But is that enough?

Do we actually know what happened, or have we just accepted a story that we’ve been told? Is what we think we know about this act of mass murder true, or are we being deceived?

After 20 years, and with the world appearing to be descending more and more into insanity around us, does it matter whether we understand what happened on September 11, 2001? Or has the issue been eclipsed by recent events?

One way to decide whether 9/11 still matters is to review what it has cost us. This horrifying event has precipitated (or been the excuse for) several wars, launched under the guise of fighting “terror.” These wars have, directly and indirectly, killed hundreds of thousands if not millions and displaced tens of millions more.

Many in New York lost friends or family in the destruction of the World Trade Center. Many more have died from being exposed to the toxic air at Ground Zero.

The country has spent trillions of dollars on wars that could have been spent making life better for people. Instead, we have seen civil liberties steadily clawed from us based on the claim that we simply can’t afford such luxuries during a “time of war.” This has helped the surveillance state to grow massively since 9/11. The same thing has happened in countries around the world.

In bringing their annual focus to 9/11 once again, the major media will, of course, ignore challenges to that official narrative, preferring to focus on the very real courage and sacrifice of those who died and their families. This is a critical part of the 9/11 story, but we also need to hear about the unanswered questions and the evidence that proves conclusively that the official story of 9/11 simply can’t be true.

Those who believe we have been denied the truth about this crime can only applaud the openness and courage of the very few media entities that have reported fairly on questions still being asked after 20 years. It is fitting that the WestView News is one of those outlets since it covers the very area that was the scene of most of the destruction that occurred that day.

Meanwhile, committed activists—including those at Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth—work all year long to raise awareness of the World Trade Center evidence and the need for a new investigation of 9/11. We invite New Yorkers to visit AE911TRUTH.ORG to learn more about the evidence and why a new investigation is so badly needed.

Craig McKee is a writer for Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth.