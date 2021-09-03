SIDEWALK DINING…As most people in the neighborhood are already aware, in recent weeks an unfortunate community conflict has been brewing—between the locals who want the sidewalk restaurant scene to become a permanent social neighborhood fixture, and the rest who want it totally closed down … too noisy, etc. Frankly would hope they can all sit down together like the civilized adults they’re supposed to be (in this neighborhood particularly!!) and organize a working compromise—between ALL OR NOTHING AT ALL. PLEASE!
—maggie b
All photos by Maggie Berkvist.