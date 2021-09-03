Monthly Columns

SIDEWALK DINING…As most people in the neighborhood are already aware, in recent weeks an unfortunate community conflict has been brewing—between the locals who want the sidewalk restaurant scene to become a permanent social neighborhood fixture, and the rest who want it totally closed down … too noisy, etc. Frankly would hope they can all sit down together like the civilized adults they’re supposed to be (in this neighborhood particularly!!) and organize a working compromise—between ALL OR NOTHING AT ALL. PLEASE!

—maggie b

All photos by Maggie Berkvist.