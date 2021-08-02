By Research Foundation to Cure AIDS President Kambiz Shekdar, Ph.D.
Follow us on Instagram @OpinionatedQ, @westviewnews & @RFTcureaids
OpinionatedQ:
“Give Us a Tip; How Can You Be Romantic When It’s 98F Degrees Out?
Lesbian Shannon Whittington
CEO Whittington Consulting
she/her
Take an ice bath together!
Add some champagne and rose petals.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/shannonwhittington/
Bisexual Melanie Pagan Merritt
Member of Gay
Officers Action League
she/her
My tip for being romantic when it’s 98 degrees out is stay home in the AC in bed talking, cuddling, selfcare etc. until sunset. Then hit the town if you make it out of bed.
@New_Nichol
Queer / Questioning
Query the Queer Fairy
Man on the Town
this/that/the other thing
Move slowly with a swish, a little swagger, and a sensuous sway. No rushing… everything I touch, every gesture, each interaction, is soft and seductive.
98 degrees of decreased, yet focused, energy.
https://galinskycoaching.com/
Gay Nathanael Holley
Creative
he/him
I would just be very conscious of shade. Actual shade. No need to physically be in the sun on bright days. It’s totally fine to observe summer festivities from afar.
https://nateholley.com/podcast
Trans Genn Herley
Executive Director
TransNewYork
she/her/hers
Put an ice cube in your lips and cool your partner’s body down!
linkedin.com/in/dr-gennifer-herley-phd-8aa954b6/
Plus & HIV+ Brady Cudmore
Singer/songwriter/entertainer
he/him
Whether you’re romancing yourself with some self-love, or are looking for something special with a special someone, plan a mini-staycation. I myself love biking, and love the water, so I recommend purchasing an inflatable boat, picking up a plethora of foods for you and yours to enjoy, packing everything up and biking on a trail leading to a local river. Don’t forget to bring tons of drinking water and sunscreen (safety first!) and get ready for a beautiful day in nature by the water.
@thisisbradyjames