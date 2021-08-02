Monthly Columns

By Isa Covo

To paraphrase the Bard, this is the Summer of our Discontent. The way things are going, it may extend into the fall, and even the winter.

Last winter the situation was dangerous, and we all expected things to resolve themselves by early summer, as most of the adult population would be vaccinated by then, and the warmer weather would slow the spread. Then the tables turned: not only did half of the eligible population refuse to be vaccinated, but new COVID variants made their appearance, each one more contagious than the previous one. Now the more virulent Delta variant is the most prevalent and is spreading quickly among the unvaccinated, and even sometimes among those who are vaccinated. Thankfully, these instances of “breakthrough infections” are rare, and usually cause milder symptoms. But who knows if Epsilon, faster, stronger and more deadly is not lurking around the corner.

Then there are the wildfires in the Northwest part of the country, destroying property and land. And because of the drought, combatting them becomes even harder and more dangerous.

Then there are the shootings, all around the country, with many of the victims being innocent bystanders and even children, as the bullets continue to fly.

It is also a time where hate, racism, and bigotry create an environment of fear and suspicion, which initiated and encouraged the insurrection on January 6. That day the capitol police acted valiantly, and all those who took great risks protecting the lawmakers should be honored. That of course does not excuse those in law enforcement who abuse their power to act violently and without restraint.

Some things are beyond our control, but we can also make great changes in our world and it behooves us to do what we can to help create a just and healthy society.

Start by protecting the vote.

Avocado and Crab Salad

This is a wonderful recipe that can be served as an appetizer, as part of a buffet or at a luncheon, especially in the summer. A dry white wine or a light cooled red makes a wonderful accompaniment.

INGREDIENTS

4 oz lump crab meat

1 large ripe avocado

3 tablespoons mayonnaise

2 tablespoons lime juice

½ teaspoon grated lime zest

1 clove of garlic, minced

1 tablespoon chopped parsley

1 tablespoon minced chives

½ teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

Pepper

Sea salt if needed

Lettuce leaves to line the plates

DIRECTIONS

Drain, if necessary, and wipe the crab meat with a paper or kitchen towel to remove some of the moisture.

Cube the avocado and mix gently with the crab meat.

Mix the mayonnaise, (preferably homemade with lemon) with the lime juice, the lemon zest, the garlic, the minced herbs, the Worcestershire sauce and the pepper. Taste for salt.

Transfer the avocado-crab mixture to a salad bowl and fold in the mayonnaise dressing.

Pass the bowl around or serve the salad on chilled plates lined with lettuce leaves

Yield: 6 servings