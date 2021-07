Articles

EVEN THOUGH THIS year’s “official” PRIDE MARCH was only held virtually, over 3000 people joined in the Queer Liberation March held by the Reclaim Pride Coalition. The march started the afternoon in Bryant Park and ended at the Stonewall Inn, and was a wonderfully diverse crowd of ages, LGBT folk and allies, and no corporate entities. The only large entries were created by artists, like Chris Williams’ Pride Puppets, that marched along with the many who celebrated. Photo by Bob Cooley.