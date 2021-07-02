Articles

In 2020 my friend Adriana Berguer and I co-founded Ines, our women’s fashion brand. We live in a historic apartment in the West Village where we design pieces for our customers, individuals that are looking to add versatile, high-end products that can live in their closets forever as their personal styles evolve. Our pieces are season-less and classic, taking our customers from the beach to soirees with a simple change of accessories.

Our products reflect our values: American-made pieces with the highest quality, sustainable, and deadstock fabrics sourced from the Garment District in Manhattan and hand-produced in Detroit, Michigan, our hometown. We employ highly talented independent artisans to construct our garments. Our business strives to reduce our carbon footprint and, as such, all of our packaging is 100 percent biodegradable and made from plants.

In an effort to further promote sustainability, as well as eliminate unnecessary markups to our customers, we have eliminated the need for a distributor and sell small batch limited-edition collections seasonally, directly through our website and Instagram platforms. Our website is inesattire.com and our Instagram handle is @Ines Attire. —Adrianna Bojrab