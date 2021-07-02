Monthly Columns

By Karen Rempel

Keith was an awfully good sport about being comedic fodder for my Catch and Release foray into fiction. When I saw this exquisite jacket from Engineered by Andrea T, I immediately flashed on Keith Richards—he would totally wear this jacket! So I decided to design this month’s quirky style as a tribute to the fictional Keith, who bore such a seductive resemblance to the real live Keith Richards, circa 1989.

In keeping with the rock’n’roll spirit, I knew I would wear these flared jeans, so that piece was easy. The next step was to get boots that would sync to the Keith Richards image. I went to DSW by Union Square, and the minute I clapped my eyes on these studded red snakeskin beauties in the clearance section, I knew I’d found the perfect solution. I love them, to boot!

The final piece was the top. I was thinking a silver chainmail tank, and I checked out a few places for booty, but my vision didn’t appear. So I just trusted something would turn up. On the day of the shoot, I dug into the back of my closet, and found this sexy BDSM-collared number in the depths. I’d picked it up at a fetish shop in San Francisco many years ago, when I was doing training at the Institute for Advanced Studies in Human Sexuality. I never had an opportunity to wear it, but now the moment had come. The perfect finishing touch for a female Keef. Blessings to all the Keiths out there.

New York is a Type A town. But we know how to get down! I went to Village Revival Records on June 12, Record Store Day (thanks for the tip-off, Kim!). The store was absolutely packed with customers and staff, masked and gleeful to revel in vinyl. I picked up a new reissue from Keith Richards, Wicked As It Seems, with a live track of “Gimme Shelter” on the B-side. He’s still the scary-baddest boy in rock’n’roll. Check it out!

For more fun Philip Maier photos, go to karensquirkystyle.nyc.

Style Notes