Horatio Street and his lovely wife Jane

Kept a townhouse near Abingdon Square.

Through the fifties and sixties and even beyond

They were known as a dashing young pair.

Now, he was an actor while she used her brain

To produce several besting-selling books.

They had grace, they had charm, they had esprit de corps

Not to mention insanely good looks.

The toast of Bohemia came to their door

For the suppers and soirees they gave,

The talk was distinguished, the food was divine,

And the cocktails for none but the brave.

Then one day they sat on the terrace for tea,

Hung over and much worse for wear.

Perhaps it was time, it occurred to them both,

To give birth to a namesake and heir.

And so little Perry arrived right on cue,

As gorgeous a child as could be.

So the glamorous couple, Horatio and Jane,

Were now a family of three.

The parties turned into much tamer affairs

And the wilder crowd from the coup flew.

It was early to bed and early to rise

And soon there was child number two.

Baby Charles was surrounded by love from the start.

He and Perry had fans to adore them.

The luster of fame flickered ever more bright

Round the boys and the parents who bore them.

When Leroy was born and thereafter came Morton,

The family joy seemed complete.

Yet Jane and Horatio rallied once more,

Which is how we got Christopher Street

T. P. Miller