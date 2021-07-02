Monthly Columns

By Isa Covo

We stayed indoors for months, looking out of the window, wishing for escape, for travel.

Now the doors are cracking open slightly, and I have started to think of destinations. I would like to go to England and have a proper afternoon tea. But in the meantime, I made cream scones, which are usually featured as part of tea. For the most authentic presentation, serve with jam and clotted cream (available at Myers of Keswick), but if you don’t have clotted cream, whipped cream works well too.

Rich Cream Scones

INGREDIENTS

2 cups all-purpose, unbleached flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

+ 1 tablespoon for dusting

4 tablespoons of chilled unsalted butter,

cubed

2 large eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla

1/3 cup heavy cream

(preferably not ultra-pasteurized)

+ 1 tablespoon for brushing on top

Pinch of salt

DIRECTIONS