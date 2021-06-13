Neighborhood

GLOBAL VILLAGE COFFEE HOUSE JUNE 30:

Celebrate PRIDE month with Church of the Village

[NEW YORK, NY, June 8th,, 2021] – Join us for our second Global Village Coffee House, a PRIDE-themed event featuring music, poetry, comedy, and action opportunities. Taking place Wednesday, June 30th, at 8pm ET this virtual event draws on artistic expressions from within the Church of the Village community, throughout the city, and beyond.

Performers include poets, musicians, vocalists, and comedians, and action opportunities for protecting transgender rights will be presented by Equality New York.

Join us as we wrap up PRIDE month with a celebration honoring the beautiful voices and diversity that comprises the LGBTQIA+ community.

Participate live via Zoom. For more information visit churchofthevillage.org/coffee-house. Contact pastoralexis@churchofthevillage.org with any questions.